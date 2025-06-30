Netflix has spoiled the final scene of Squid Game season 3 just three days after release

Just three days after Squid Game season 3 released, Netflix has spoiled the final scene. Look away now if you're not up to date, because the following will dive deep into Squid Game season 3 ending spoilers!

Still reading? Then you'll know that Squid Game's ending is particularly intense. Gi-hun sacrifices himself to save the life of Baby 222, and, thanks to detective Jun-ho, the coast guard is closing in on the island – so the Front Man hits the self-destruct button. Before making his escape, he scoops up Baby 222 and saves her from the island, which explodes and takes all the games with it.

Six months later, the Front Man delivers Baby 222 to Jun-ho, along with her winnings. He also travels to LA to give Gi-hun's daughter what's left of his winnings (and his player jacket). Afterwards, in the car, he sees a recruiter – played by Cate Blanchett in a surprise cameo – busy slapping a hapless player on the street. The games continue, then…

Now, naturally, anything involving Blanchett is a huge spoiler for the show. But Netflix itself has posted a still of the A-lister's cameo on social media. Though, in fairness, it's pretty difficult to tell what it all means if you haven't seen the Squid Game season 3 finale. Check it out below.

Squid Game fans are pretty much perfectly split on how they feel about the finale, but critics have been kinder. Our own five star Squid Game season 3 review says: "A staggeringly excellent final season with pulse-pounding games, heartbreaking character moments, phenomenal performances from the entire cast, and a storyline utterly unafraid to take huge, bold swings. Squid Game season 3 can count itself a winner."

Squid Game season 3 is streaming on Netflix now. If you're up to date, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows and the most exciting upcoming TV shows to fill out your watchlist.