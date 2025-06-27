Who does [SPOILER] play in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3 features one major cameo, and if you've seen the show's highly anticipated finale, your jaw is probably still on the floor.

The cameo comes in the final moments of the very last episode, and it has major implications for the future of the Squid Game story, to say the least. Below, we've broken down who that character is as well as who is playing them, and what it all means. Naturally, that means there are major Squid Game season 3 spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you're not up to date on the ending!

If you're still reading, then let's get into it. Who is that surprise cameo during the final episode of Squid Game, and who is the A-List actor playing them? We answer all right here…

Who does Cate Blanchett play in Squid Game season 3?

(Image credit: Focus Features/Universal Pictures)

Yep, that's right – none other than the Oscar-winning Cate Blanchett makes a surprise cameo appearance in the final moments of Squid Game season 3. She plays a recruiter, like Gong Yoo's character from season 1 and 2, and she's seen playing ddakji with a man in an alleyway in LA.

She meets eyes with the Front Man, who is watching on from the back of a car, after taking an emotional trip to give Player 456's daughter what remains of his winnings (and, in a major tearjerker, his bloodied player jacket, too), following Gi-hun's death in the final game of season 3. This also follows the total destruction of the island and the games after the Front Man's brother Jun-ho and the coast guard finally closed in on them.

Blanchett's recruiter and the Front Man exchange a significant look, and Blanchett's character appears to smirk, apparently recognizing him. The series ends here.

This certainly seems like a pretty big tease for the future and a potential spin-off, especially combined with rumors of David Fincher's US-set Squid Game show. Whether this project ever materializes or not remains to be seen, but, for now, what we do know is that, while Gi-hun was successful in his mission to end the Korean games, he was only ever scratching the surface of what appears to be a global operation.

The cameo is also extra surprising because absolutely nothing about it leaked in advance. There were rumors of a Leonardo DiCaprio cameo, which was denied by Netflix. But, nothing about Blanchett's involvement was revealed until the episodes hit the streamer, which is a pretty rare feat for a casting this big.

