The Night Agent season 3: everything you need to know about the hit Netflix show's upcoming return

The Night Agent season 3 is heading our way! That's right, while season 2 of the popular thriller series has just arrived on our doorstep, Netflix has wasted no time in renewing Peter Sutherland's heart-racing escapades.

The Night Agent season 3's confirmation isn't super shocking though, since it's already established itself as one of the best Netflix shows on the service since the first season was released back in 2023. Fans were hooked on Peter's quest to snuff out the mole hiding in the American government, with a high-stakes story and stunts worthy of standing next to the best action movies - there is a lot to love about this show. So, if you want to be kept up to date, keep reading below!

From The Night Agent season 3 release date speculation to cast, and all the latest news, we've gathered all the intel for you here.

Currently, there's no Night Agent season 3 release date to report on. However, we do know that the show is definitely on its way. Production has already kicked off for the new season and right now, it's looking like a 2026 release window is still possible as well.

During TUDUM, show creator Shawn Ryan shared that the team is "hard at work" writing scripts for season 3. Filming is also underway in Istanbul and will return to New York later this year as well. In fact, during an interview with GamesRadar+, lead actor Gabriel Basso confirmed that work on the first episode of the third season is already complete.

So, things are moving quite quickly! With this in mind, if filming for season 3 wraps in 2025, it's likely that we'll get an early 2026 release date. Night Agent season 2 finished filming back around mid-2024 before releasing on January 23, 2025. So we're betting that season 3 will follow a similar pattern. Stay tuned for updates.

The Night Agent season 3 plot

While we don't have a full synopsis for The Night Agent season 3, during an interview with Basso, we did learn that the final episode of season 2 sets up the events of season 3. So, be sure to check out our The Night Agent season 2 ending explained guide for all the in-depth details on the finale. Warning: spoilers ahead!

But if you need a quick recap, The Night Agent season 2 ultimately ended with Peter being given a chance to redeem himself after it was exposed that he had been cooperating with the intelligence broker Jacob Monroe (who interfered with the presidential election). It's clear that Monroe is working with the next president-elect and Catherine wants to know more about the connection between the two. Peter is tasked with gaining Monroe's trust and collecting information in order to eventually destroy him.

It's all very exciting, and it seems like The Night Agent season 3 will be filled with explosive conflict and intrigue. Keep your eye on this guide as more information heads our way.

Is there a Night Agent season 3 trailer?

There's no trailer for The Night Agent season 3 just yet, and unfortunately, there likely won't be one for quite some time since production has only started. However, while we wait for teasers, now is the perfect time to catch up on the first season and dive into Netflix's recent release of The Night Agent season 2.

The majority of the cast from The Night Agent have also appeared in some of the other best TV shows on the platform (such as Sweet Tooth and Black Mirror), so be sure to browse the streaming service if you're still after more thrills.

The Night Agent season 3 cast

When it comes to crime and shoot-outs, there are always going to be a few casualties. However, while we say goodbye to some of characters in The Night Agent season 2, we can rest easy knowing that the series' main-stay will be returning for a third outing.

Gabriel Basso will, of course, be back as Peter Sutherland. Variety has also reported that Basso will be joined by six new cast members, with Suraj Sharma, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, and Callum Vinson entering the fray. Currently, details about these new characters are being kept secret. However, we do know that Sharma will have a recurring role, so expect to see more from him soon

We would expect some actors from the first two seasons to reprise their roles, including Luciane Buchanan (Rose), Fola Evans-Akingbola (Chelsea), and Amanda Warren (Catherine), but they are yet to be confirmed.

Below is The Night Agent season 3 confirmed cast list:

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

as Peter Sutherland Suraj Sharma

David Lyons

Jennifer Morrison

Stephen Moyer

Genesis Rodriguez

Callum Vinson

We're sure that the above list will change over the next few months as more main cast members confirm their return for season 3. Keep your eyes on this page as we wait for more news!

