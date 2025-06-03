New thriller with great Rotten Tomatoes score is storming up Netflix's TV chart, and it's getting rave reactions from subscribers: "One of the best shows I've watched"

Netflix subscribers are calling for another season of new mystery thriller series Dept. Q just days after its release, with many already claiming it's "one of the best" shows of the last few years.

Starring A Discovery of Witches' Matthew Goode, it centers on "brash but brilliant" detective Carl Morck, as he leads a team of misfit officers tasked with solving Edinburgh-based cold cases. Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire), Chloe Pirrie (who previously worked with creator Scott Frank on The Queen's Gambit), Alexej Manvelov (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan), Kate Dickie, and newcomer Leah Byrne round out the cast.

Since the nine-part show, which currently holds an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score, premiered on May 29, it has been rapidly climbing the streamer's TV chart, recently nabbing the #2 slot behind Sirens. With that, viewers have been taking to social media to sing its praises – and urging others to tune in to ensure it gets greenlit for another chapter.

"Just finished. One of the best shows I’ve watched in the last 10 years. Just fucking phenomenal acting and dialogue. Loved every second of it," gushed one fan, as another tweeted: "Such a good crime thriller. Matthew Goode's acting was next level! I hope they make season 2 of this series."

"I finished the rest of the #Deptq episodes last night. I can't say enough about how good Goode's performance is in this one. I think with a better overall mystery, this show has the potential to be one of the best," said a third. "The ending was emotional and I can't wait for another season."

Some mentioned Manvelov's Akram as a particular highlight, with one viewer even going so far as to state he's "the best written Muslim character" they've ever seen on the small screen.

"Dept Q on ⁦⁦⁩[Netflix] is a great binge for many reasons. But the top one must be Akram (Alexej Manvelov) - the most original character in a detective series in a very long time," wrote another.

Check out some more reactions below...

Dept. Q on Netflix was absolutely fantastic. I hadn't heard anything about it and have seen basically no promo, but I just clicked on it because I love Matthew Goode. The entire cast is amazing, notably Alexej Manvelov as Akram. I binged the whole thing in two days. pic.twitter.com/hlgHH5o3oqJune 1, 2025

I'ma need the second season for Dept. Q with haste chomz @NetflixSA pic.twitter.com/5NBNgt2LtBJune 3, 2025

Absolutely obsessed with them. #DeptQ pic.twitter.com/rs42XUyhprJune 2, 2025

Dept. Q is the best thing I've watched in quite some time. Hits exactly the right spot - you can't help but care about all the main characters - just really good TV. Bravo Scott Frank. Season 2 needed immediately. #deptqMay 30, 2025

I finished #DeptQ I highly recommend this show on #Netflix and require more seasons immediately... pic.twitter.com/fO8DRwSggTJune 1, 2025

Dept Q is streaming now.