3 globe-trotting Prime Video thrillers that will take you on a journey this weekend (Feb 28–March 1)

Three Pines

Available: US/UK

The great Alfred Molina stars in this terrific mystery, inspired by Louise Penny's series of novels. Molina plays Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec – the Canadian province's police force. He visits the seemingly idyllic rural village of Three Pines to investigate a number of brutal murders, uncovering some dark secrets along the way, while also confronting a few specters from his own troubled past.

That's a fairly clichéd setup, but Three Pines is steeped in atmosphere, with a beautiful, snowy setting and a brilliant performance from Molina, who radiates intelligence and charisma as an unusually kind-hearted detective. The series ran for eight episodes, making the full thing easily watchable in a weekend.

The Fall

Available: US/UK

Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan are the leads in this gripping Northern Ireland-set thriller (which was previously streaming on Netflix). The Fall hinges on the cat-and-mouse game between Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Anderson) and a seemingly normal family man, named Paul Spector (Dornan), who is secretly a serial killer.

Over the course of its three seasons, the dynamic between Gibson and Spector shifts in some dark and unpredictable ways, making for a compulsive and haunting TV show. Each of The Fall's seasons is six episodes long. That means you can easily fit one into your weekend or, if you get really hooked, lock yourself indoors and do the whole thing!

Night Sky

Available: US/UK

And now for something completely different... Night Sky is a strange little show. It stars the impressive duo of Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons as an older couple with a very interesting secret. They've lived in the same house since the '70s and in their shed is a tunnel which somehow leads to a viewing platform on another planet!

Night Sky blends sci-fi thriller (the arc plot involves missing people and other portals around the world), a tender romance, and a drama about age and mortality. It's a genuinely unique show, which is probably why it was axed after just one season. That does mean that show ends on a bit of a cliffhanger. Still, we reckon this sweet and unique series is well worth your time for its loveable characters and potent atmosphere.

