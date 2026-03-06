3 new to Prime Video shows I recommend you binge-watch this weekend (March 7-March 8)

The weekend is here, which means you'll be needing some new streaming recommendations for a marathon binge session. And Prime Video is the place to be, with three must-see new shows and seasons available to watch.

Brand new show Young Sherlock is, confusingly, not a prequel to the Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law movies, despite the involvement of director Guy Ritchie. But it is a rollicking good time. There are more criminal thrills in Cross season 2. And the final season of Outlander kicks off this weekend – the beginning of the end for Claire and Jamie Fraser's epic, decades-spanning love story.

If you, somehow, make your way through all of those, we've still got you covered. Our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies on streaming covers everything from Netflix to Disney Plus, or find out what's coming up with our guides to everything new on Prime Video in March 2026 and everything new on Disney Plus in March 2026.

New to Prime Video to stream this weekend

Young Sherlock

Young Sherlock - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

Guy Ritchie can't stay away from Sherlock Holmes, it seems, as 15 years on from his pair of Robert Downey Jr.-starring Sherlock Holmes movies, the British director is behind another incarnation of the legendary detective. In keeping with the likes of Netflix's Enola Holmes, Young Sherlock centres on a Sherlock before the deerstalker, as the 19-year-old Oxford student investigates a killing on campus.

Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Young Sherlock, the starry cast also features the likes of Colin Firth, Max Irons, Natascha McElhone, and Tiffin's real-life uncle Joeseph Fiennes. It'll keep you guessing until the end and, unlike some Prime Video shows of late, the breezy, 8-episode season is streaming in full now – no waiting for episode 2 – so there's no reason to delay.

Watch Young Sherlock.

Cross season 2

Cross Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

The second season of Cross continues apace, with episode 6 now available to watch on Prime Video. Adapted from James Patterson's bestselling novels (Morgan Freeman, most famously, played the character on the big screen), the Washington D.C.-set crime show followed homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross, who has an uncanny ability to profile killers.

In episode 6, Cross gets a deeper insight into eat-the-rich killer Rebecca by deciphering the meaning behind her tattoo (it's more exciting than it sounds). But can the clues save the life of her next victim, or will Cross be too late once again?

Watch Cross season 2.

Outlander season 8

Outlander | The Final Season: Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

To caveat upfront: the final season of Outlander is not free-to-watch if you have a Prime Video subscription, as the concluding season of the sweeping historical romance is a Starz show, so you'll also need to shell out for a subscription to the Starz channel within Prime Video. But if you can't wait to see how Jamie and Claire's epic romance comes to an end, the final season of Outlander delivers in spades.

Since their star-crossed paths intertwined in Scotland, Claire and Jamie have travelled across the ocean (and back) and settled in Fraser's Ridge, North Carolina. The last season saw them swept up in the war of independence, and a timey-wimey bombshell revealed that their long-thought-dead daughter may somehow be alive. Juicy stuff, eh, and not to be missed.

Watch Outlander season 8.

