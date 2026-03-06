3 new to Prime Video movies you need to watch this weekend (March 7–March 8)

This list of the best new movies on Prime Video to watch this weekend is here to help you find something great on the streamer. On this page we've hand-picked three films that have recently been added to Prime Video's vast movie catalog and which you should watch as soon as possible.

As we move into March, Prime Video has added stacks of new films to the service. For this list we've picked out three films in a range of genres. There's an underrated comedy, a Ryan Gosling thriller, and one of the best serial killer films of all time. It's a superb selection that will keep you thrilled, scared, and amused all weekend.

When you've watched these three classics, make sure to also check out our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies, as well as our lists of the best shows on Prime Video, and the best movies to watch on Prime Video.

Josie and the Pussycats

Director(s): Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan

Available: US/UK

In a better world this brilliant comedy would have been a huge hit. As it is, Josie and the Pussycats (inspired by the long-running comic) has had to settle for a beloved cult favorite status instead.

The film follows Josie McCoy (Rachael Leigh Cook), the singer and lead guitarist in a band in Riverdale (yes, that Riverdale). When sleazy record exec Wyatt Frame (Alan Cumming, stealing the show) arrives in town and offers them a major record deal it seems too good to be true. That's because it is: Frame is a murderous villain who intends to manipulate Josie and the Pussycats. Part Wayne's World, part Zoolander, this is a terrific early '00s comedy, with a satirical edge and a surprisingly great soundtrack.

The Place Beyond the Pines

Director: Derek Cianfrance

Available: US

Ryan Gosling was in the first flushes of his huge breakout success with 2011's Drive when he starred in this moody modern noir. Luke Glanton (Gosling) is a travelling motorcycle stuntman in the mid-'90s. When he learns that his occasional lover Romina (Eva Mendes) is pregnant with his child he decides to settle down nearby. Needing money he foolishly agrees to take on a series of bank robberies. Needless to say things quickly spiral badly out of control...

Directed by Derek Cianfrance (who later went on to helm last year's Roofman) and featuring an early big screen role from Mahershala Ali, The Place Beyond The Pines is a low key but gripping drama that reminds you why Gosling is such an engaging screen presence.

The Silence of the Lambs

Director: Jonathan Demme

Available: US/UK

What more is there to be said about The Silence of the Lambs? This 1991 serial killer thriller changed the way that movies (and TV shows – The X-Files would be very different without the influence of this film) looked and felt in the following decade. Jodie Foster is sensational as Clarice Starling, a young FBI agent who ends up calling on Anthony Hopkins' genius psychopath (plus cannibal) Hannibal Lecter to track down another killer. But is Lecter manipulating her? A tense cat and mouse game ensues.

It's hard to overstate just how big a deal Jonathan Demme's film (based on Thomas Harris's novel) was on its release. It's still stands up today as a remarkably unnerving film. If you've never seen it, now is your chance. You can give or take the patchy sequels, though.

