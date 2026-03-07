3 new to Netflix movies I recommend you watch this weekend (March 7–March 8)

It's the freakin' weekend, man. If you need something good to queue up alongside a bowl of chips and a dirty soda (which is what the kids are drinking these days,) this list of the three best new movies on Netflix is designed to help you narrow down the latest and greatest the streamer has to offer.

Netflix adds new movies every week, and for this list, we've picked out three top films that hit the streamer earlier in the week. We've got some horror, some whimsy, and some Benicio-Del-Toro-looking-cool-while-holding-a-gun (which is a personal favorite genre of mine).

Are you looking for something to watch on another streaming platform? We've got you covered there, too, with guides to everything new on Netflix in March 2026, a list of 3 new to Neflix shows to binge, and our pick of the week's best new shows and movies.

3 new to Netflix movies to stream this weekend

Misery

Misery (1990) - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

You know the story: Famous author gets in car crash, obsessed fan of said author just so happens to rescue him from the wreckage... and keep him prisoner in her home in the middle of nowhere until he promises to change the ending of his upcoming novel. James Caan plays Paul Sheldon, author of the internationally best-selling Misery thriller series, with Kathy Bates as former nurse and current weirdo Annie Wilkes. Directed by the late great Rob Reiner, the film is not only considered one of the best Stephen King movies of all time... but it's the only Stephen King movie to win an Oscar (despite The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile receiving countless nominations).

This is one of the rare scenarios where I recommend watching the movie before reading book, mainly because of a certain scene that changed in the film to avoid an NC-17 rating... but ended up being so much worse (in my opinion, anyway).

Watch Misery.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The House with a Clock in its Walls

The House with a Clock in Its Walls - Official Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

We could all use a little bit of whimsy at the moment, and that's exactly what The House with a Clock in Its Walls has to offer. Based on the 1973 Young Adult novel of the same name, the family-friendly fantasy pic follows a young recently-orphaned boy named Lewis (Owen Vacarro), who is sent to live with his strange warlock uncle, Jonathan (Jack Black), in a slightly spooky old house which he soon learns used to belong to an evil warlock named Isaac Izard (Kyle MacLachlan) and his wife Serena (Renee Elise Goldsberry).

The film was a modest box office hit, but most importantly, it joins movies like Monster House, Nanny McPhee, and The PageMaster in the category of "Forgotten whimsical children's movies that still hold up no matter how old you get.

Watch The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Sicario

Sicario TRAILER 1 (2015) - Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

Before Taylor Sheridan created the multi-million dollar Yellowstone universe, he made his screenwriting debut with Denis Villeneuve's Sicario. Emily Blunt stars as an FBI special agent who is tasked with bringing down the sadistic leader of a Mexican drug cartel (Julio Cesar Cedillo). She's joined by a former Mexican prosecutor (and now assassin) named Alejandro (Benicio del Toro) and a CIA SAC/SOG officer named Matt (Josh Brolin).

The film, which is the first of what's supposed to be a trilogy (though we're still waiting on film no. 3 to enter into production), received three Academy Award nominations and has a pretty impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes... so what are you waiting for?

Watch Sicario.

Get more from your weekend with GamesRadar+

Curated by Curated by Lauren Milici Senior Entertainment Writer, GamesRadar+ Recommendations for what to watch on Netflix this weekend have come via Will Salmon, GamesRadar+'s Senior Entertainment Writer. Lauren is a Stephen King scholar, Shrek expert (Shrekspert, if you will), and Nothin' But Trouble Apologist. If you still need a hand with what to watch this weekend, here's a little quiz to help:

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guides to the best Prime Video shows, the best Netflix shows, and the best Paramount Plus shows.