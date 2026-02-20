3 new to Netflix movies I recommend you watch this weekend (Feb 21–Feb 22)

If you're planning to sit back and relax this weekend, then this guide to the three best new movies on Netflix is here for you. The streamer has hundreds of films to choose from, but that can make narrowing down what you want to watch a bit tricky. Fear not, this list has you covered.

This week we've cheated a bit... We've pulled out a fascinating new World War II drama, all four of The Expendables movies, and both of the animated Addams Family films landing on Netflix, so that's technically seven films. There's something for everyone right there. That said, if you fancy watching something a little longer, make sure to check our list of new to Netflix shows to binge this weekend.

3 new to Netflix movies to stream this weekend

The Swedish Connection

The Swedish Connection – Official Trailer | English | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

This fascinating new film tells the real-life story of Gösta Engzell (Henrik Dorsin), a Swedish bureaucrat during World War II who used his administrative skills and moral conscience to save the lives of thousands of Jews. Sweden, at the time, was attempting to maintain a position of neutrality, which meant not angering the Nazis. Engzell, however, refused to sit back and do nothing. He set about using the tools of law to save lives in Norway and Denmark, and even managed to influence some of those around him to do the same.

Co-directors Thérèse Ahlbeck and Marcus Olsson have made a quiet, charming, and even gently amusing film about an un-showy hero who nevertheless made a huge impact on thousands of lives in one of the darkest chapters of the 20th century.

Watch The Swedish Connection.

The Expendables movies

The Expendables (2010) - Official Trailer #1 - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK*

All four of The Expendables movies made their way back to Netflix this week. If you've never seen them before, then now is your chance to watch some of the 2010s' most ludicrous and muscular movies. The original film follows a squad of elite mercenaries tasked with taking down a brutal dictator. Fine, but what you really watch these movies for is the cast – a who's who cast of action superstars.

In the first movie alone, you get Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, and Randy Couture, plus a cameo by Arnold Schwarzenegger, with the sequels adding the likes of Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Make no mistake, these movies are very silly – but that's OK! This is classic beer and pizza fare and perfect for a weekend watch-fest.

* All four films are available in the United States, but UK Netflix is currently only carrying the first three.

Watch The Expendables.

The Addams Family and The Addams Family 2

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Official Trailer (2019) Animated Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

Both of the animated The Addams Family movies return to Netflix this week, bringing with them some creepy and kooky laughs. When angry villagers interrupt Gomez and Morticia's midnight wedding ceremony, the mysterious and spooky Addams family move to New Jersey to start again, taking over an abandoned asylum. Some time later, young Pugsley Addams is preparing for a coming-of-age ritual that all of the family must endure, just as a reality TV star named Margaux Needler decides to turn the town against them.

In the second film, Gomez and Morticia start to worry that the kids are drifting away from them, so they arrange a family road trip. As they tour the country, however, a lawyer claims that Wednesday may not be an Addams at all. Both films are good fun and offer a lighter alternative to Wednesday.

Watch The Addams Family.

