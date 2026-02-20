3 new to Netflix shows I recommend you binge-watch this weekend (Feb 21-Feb 22)

The weekend is almost here, which makes it the ideal time for a Netflix binge. As we all know, the streamer is full of brilliant new shows and movies and a good number of them are just the right length to fill a weekend.

As we come to the end of February we've got a real blockbuster in the form of season 3 of the hit action thriller The Night Agent. If, however, you're after a thrilling new watch that's still on season one then you could choose The Hunting Party. Finally, if you're in the mood for a good documentary, Being Gordon Ramsay might be the one for you.

Are you looking for something to watch on one of the other streamers? We've got you covered there, too. Check out our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies, or find out what's coming up with our guides to everything new on Netflix in February 2026 and everything new on Disney Plus in February 2026.

New to Netflix to stream this weekend

The Night Agent season 3

The Night Agent: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

The third run of this hit espionage drama finds Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) facing his most challenging mission yet. In The Night Agent season 3 a plane has been shot down by terrorists, an event that is somehow linked to a dark money network. Peter must also dodge the assassins that are coming for him, while grappling with his own misgivings about the nature of the work he's done over the last few years.

It's a lot for one secret agent to be dealing with! Still, if the last two seasons have proven anything it's that Peter is resourceful. All 10 episodes of The Night Agent season 3 are streaming now. Getting all 10 episodes done in a weekend makes for a challenging binge, but a rewarding one – and you could always cheat a bit and start watching tonight...

Watch The Night Agent season 3.

Being Gordon Ramsay

Being Gordon Ramsay | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

Few figures in the world of food are as famous as chef Gordon Ramsay. Known for his fierce and outspoken TV persona, he has built an impressive – if not always trouble-free – restaurant empire around the world. This six-episode documentary goes behind the scenes of Ramsay's latest endeavor: a high-stakes plan to open five new restaurants in London, largely funded with Ramsay's own money.

The series was made by the chef's own production company. Even so, this is refreshingly honest about some of the bumps he has experienced in his storied career. It's a well-produced and enjoyable glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle, as well as an eye-opening look at the stressful process of opening not one, but five, new restaurants.

Watch Being Gordon Ramsay.

The Hunting Party

The Hunting Party (NBC) Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

This serial killer thriller has been a hit for NBC, where its second season is currently airing. In The Hunting Party, an explosion in a secret prison in Wyoming releases scores of the nation's worst murderers, leading to a former FBI profiler – Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) returning to work in an attempt to track the killers down before they can resume their deadly activities. Along the way Bex uncovers a terrifying conspiracy which may have led to the explosion in the first place.

How's that for a high concept? The Hunting Party is undoubtedly a bit daft, but it's also a lot of fun. The first season runs to 10 episodes so, like The Night Agent, is more of a marathon than a sprint, but if you're after a compulsive action thriller then this is one for you.

Watch The Hunting Party.

Get more from your weekend with GamesRadar+

Recommendations for what to watch on Netflix this weekend has come via Will Salmon, GamesRadar's Streaming Editor.

