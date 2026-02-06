3 new to Netflix shows I recommend you binge-watch this weekend (Feb 7-Feb 8)

The weekend is almost upon us, and with it comes the opportunity to chill out with a good old Netflix binge. As we all know, the streamer is full of shows and movies and a good number of them are just the right length to fill a weekend.

We're still in the relatively quiet months, but there's still plenty of new things to watch. Chief amongst them is the fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer – a brilliant legal drama that has become one of Netflix's must-watch shows. If you've not seen it yet, make sure to also check out His & Hers, an essential miniseries that you can easily binge in two days. And if you're in the mood for some espionage action, there's the brilliant Unfamiliar.

If you're looking for something to watch on the other streamers? We've got you covered there, too. Make sure to check out our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies, or find out what's coming up with our guides to everything new on Netflix in February 2026 and everything new on Disney Plus in February 2026.

New to Netflix to stream this weekend

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

Season four of Netflix's gripping legal drama picks up from the last run's shocking cliffhanger – but even if you've never seen the show before, now is a good time to jump on board. The Lincoln Lawyer follows Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) – a brilliant criminal-defense lawyer who is also a recovering addict. Season 3 ended with one of Mickey's former clients, Sam Scales, dead and the number one suspect is: Mickey himself.

Adapted from The Law of Innocence, the sixth volume of Michael Connelly's book series, The Lincoln Lawyer is a fast-paced and pleasingly smart legal drama, with a strong cast. At 10 episodes, getting it done over a weekend is a bit of a commitment, but believe us, once you get started watching, you won't want to stop.

Watch The Lincoln Lawyer season 4.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfamiliar

Unfamiliar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

This terrific new spy series has been an instant success on Netflix and will fill that Slow Horses-shaped hole in your heart. Unfamiliar series stars Susanne Wolff and Felix Kramer as Simon and Meret, a married couple of former German foreign intelligence agents who now run a safe house in Berlin. They're celebrating their daughter Nina's (Maja Bons) birthday when they get a strange call from a mysterious unidentified man. As the pair investigate the caller, they discover to their horror that he has links to Josef Koleev (Samuel Finzi) – a member of Russian intelligence who may be the death of them all.

Packed with twists, this six-episode thriller is perfect for whiling away a weekend. Does the biggest threat come from within Simon and Meret's own marriage? And what secrets might a pair of old spies be keeping from each other?

Watch Unfamiliar.

His & Hers

HIS & HERS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

This dark miniseries is perfect weekend viewing for thriller fans. Anna (Tessa Thompson) is a former news anchor in Atlanta who has become a bit of a recluse in recent years. When she hears about a murder in the town where she grew up, however, she is pulled back into the fray. She returns home and sets out to solve the case. That brings her up against Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) – who just happens to be her estranged husband...

Based on Alice Feeney's 2020 novel of the same name, His & Hers has been heating up Netflix's charts since the show dropped in January – and no wonder with that core cast. The full six-episode season is available to stream now and is perfect if you're in the mood for a sinister self-contained story, rather than an ongoing show.

Watch His & Hers.

Get more from your weekend with GamesRadar+

Curated by Curated by Will Salmon Streaming Editor, GamesRadar+ Recommendations for what to watch on Netflix this weekend has come via Will Salmon, GamesRadar's Streaming Editor. Will has been writing about film and TV for the last 20 years in the pages of SFX magazine and online here and loves mystery, sci-fi, and horror series in particular. If you still need a hand with what to watch this weekend, here's a little quiz to help:

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guides to the best Prime Video shows, the best Netflix shows, and the best Paramount Plus shows.