3 new to Netflix shows I recommend you binge-watch this weekend (Feb 28–March 1)

It's almost the weekend, which mean it's time for a good old-fashioned Netflix and chill. The streamer is full of new shows that are just the right length to binge watch over the next couple of days.

Variety is the spice of life, they say. As we move into March we have the new season of docu-series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, a bizarre new German comedy featuring a rapper and a talking duck, and the first season of the hit new animated series Strip Law. All of these shows are just long enough to watch over a weekend.

Are you looking for something on one of the other streamers? We've got you covered there, too. Check out our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies for suggestions from a range of different services. Or find out what's coming up with our guide to everything new on Netflix in March 2026.

New to Netflix to stream this weekend

Strip Law

Strip Law | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

This new adult animated comedy follows Lincoln Gumb, a lawyer (voiced by Severance's Adam Scott) who is kicked out of the Las Vegas law firm that his late mother used to run. Forced to start over, he decides to launch his own firm, recruiting his 16-year-old niece Irene (Shannon Gisela) and street magician Sheila Flambé (Janelle James), and taking on cases in a city that's even more OTT than the real Vegas.

Yes, it's crass and often very silly, but the 10 episodes of Strip Law deliver a steady stream of laughs. There's an enjoyable weirdness to the show, with one episode hinging on a male stripper who eats car keys. It's odd, anarchic, and a lot of fun.

Watch Strip Law.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 8

Formula 1: Drive to Survive - Season 8 | First Look | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

The eighth season of this British F1 documentary series takes racing fans behind the scenes of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship. Expect plenty of never-before-seen footage and insight into how the various drivers and their teams prepare for the race of a lifetime. It was a particularly eventful year for the sport, with Oscar Piastri an early favorite to win, before Max Verstappen managed to put himself back in the race. Who became the ultimate champion? We're not going to spoil that here, but it was another dramatic and exciting season.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive offers superb access into all the goings on behind-the-scenes of one of the biggest racing tournaments in the world. The previous seven seasons are also available to watch now on Netflix.

Watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

Crap Happens

Crap Happens | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

This quirky German comedy follows Toni Fleischer (Anton Fatoni Schneider) as he returns to his hometown for his mother’s funeral. Tony is an aspiring – though not especially successful – rapper who works at a pizza place in Berlin. When his mother dies, however, he finds his life going in a very different direction. He discovers a teenage son he knew nothing about, a talking baby duck (yes, you read that right), and other oddball characters while grappling with what any of this means for his future.

Crap Happens (the show name is a riff on the name of the town that Toni is returning to, Kacken) is an odd little show, but a charming one. Schneider is a real rapper, which lends some authenticity to his character, and there are plenty of laughs across the nine episodes. The show is streaming in full on Netflix now.

Watch Crap Happens.

Get more from your weekend with GamesRadar+

Curated by Curated by Will Salmon Streaming Editor, GamesRadar+ Recommendations for what to watch on Netflix this weekend has come via Will Salmon, GamesRadar's Streaming Editor. Will has been writing about film and TV for the last 20 years in the pages of SFX magazine and online here and loves mystery, sci-fi, and horror series in particular. If you still need a hand with what to watch this weekend, here's a little quiz to help:

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guides to the best Prime Video shows, the best Netflix shows, and the best Paramount Plus shows.