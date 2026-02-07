3 new to Prime Video shows I recommend you binge-watch this weekend (Feb 6-Feb 8)

If you're looking to stay in this weekend and save a bit of dough before Valentine's Day, then you're in luck, as Prime Video has a bunch of new TV shows ready to dive into. The streamer is packed full of titles that are the perfect length for a weekend-long binge, from the latest seasons of hot shows to limited series.

Below we have the newest addition to one of the best shows on Prime Video, a thrilling new series starring Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and the first season of a gripping crime show that is due to return to the platform next week. There really is something for everyone, and you could even fit more than one show in over the next two days.

New to Prime Video to stream this weekend

Fallout season 2

Fallout – Season Two Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

If you're not a fan of weekly releases and have been waiting for the complete second season of Fallout to land on Prime Video, then you're in luck. Based on the video game series, the first season of Fallout hit the platform all at once, so we understand if you want to consume the follow-up in the same way. The Fallout season 2 finale landed on the streamer on February 3, meaning all episodes are now available

Fallout season 2 picks up after season 1, following the Ghoul and Lucy as they venture through the Mojave Wasteland in pursuit of Lucy's twisted dad Hank. Walton Goggins' Ghoul has other plans in mind. He is trying to find his family, or at least learn what happened to them. Meanwhile, the Brotherhood of Steel is grappling with its newfound power as cracks begin to form within its legion.

Watch Fallout season 2 here.

Steal

STEAL - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

This gripping crime drama landed on Prime Video back in January, but may have flown under your radar until now. However, after earning an impressive 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on the streamer, you'll want to pay attention to this one. Starring Game of Thrones actor and the new Lara Croft, Sophie Turner, Steal follows an ordinary office worker who finds herself at the heart of a heist.

A typical day working at a pension fund investment company in London is turned upside down when a gang of violent thieves breaks into the office and steals £4 billion. In the process, two unlucky employees (Turner and Saltburn star Archie Madekwe) are pulled into the drama and forced to execute the gang's demands. After the crime has been committed, it's a race against time to find out who stole the money and why.

Watch Steal season 1 here.

Cross season 1

Cross - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

Highly addictive thriller series Cross is returning to Prime Video next week with its second season. So, we thought we'd give you a heads up, just in case you need to catch up with season 1. Based on James Patterson's novel series, Cross follows a homicide detective named Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge). Season 1 sees Alex and his partner, forensic psychologist John Sampson, track down a sadistic serial killer, whilst a sinister figure from Alex's past returns.

Mixing police work, murder, and a protagonist with a lot of baggage, Cross will fill that detective-show-shaped hole left by the likes of Criminal Minds. And when you're done, you don't have long to wait for the follow-up: Cross season 2 lands on Prime Video on February 11 with a two-episode premiere, with episodes then releasing weekly after that.

Watch Cross season 1 here.

Megan Garside Recommendations for what to watch on Prime Video this weekend have come via Megan Garside, GamesRadar's Junior Social Media Editor. Megan has been writing for GamesRadar+ for just under three years and enjoys true crime documentaries, horror movies, and a little bit of cheesy TV now and then. If you still need a hand with what to watch this weekend, here's a little quiz to help:

