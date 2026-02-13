This week's Prime Video top 10 shows and 3 you need on your watchlist right now (February 14–15)

The Prime Video Top 10 shows is your guide to the series heating up the charts on the streamer each week. On this page you'll find the complete top 10 as well as our pick of the three essential shows to add to your watchlist this weekend.

The top 10 this week features the brand new season of crime thriller Cross, the sci-fi spectacular that is Fallout, and the return of The Night Manager. Carry on reading to find out what we made of these shows and why you need to see them all as soon as possible.

The Prime Video Top 10 this week

3 Best Prime Video shows to stream this weekend

Cross season 2

Available: US/UK

Aldis Hodge returns as novelist James Patterson's crime-solving hero in the second season of this terrific thriller. Alex Cross is a homicide detective in Washington D.C., one with a knack for getting inside the heads of killers. In the first season that put him up against a devious foe known as "the Fanboy Killer." In season 2, he is tackling a very different sort of murderer – a skilled assassin who appears to be targeting billionaires.

Cross season 2 launched earlier this week with a two-episode premiere, hence it bagging the number one spot in Prime Video's TV top 10. It's back on a weekly schedule for the rest of the season, so expect this gripping show to stick around in the charts for a while yet. If you've not seen it yet, now's a good time to go back and watch the entire show from the start.

Fallout

Available: US/UK

The second season of this superb video game adaptation has just wrapped up and remains high in Prime Video's Top 10, taking the third place this week. In Fallout season 2, Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) continue their journey tracking Lucy's father Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) and uncover more secrets along the way. The new season also delves deeper into Maximus' (Aaron Moten) story as he tries to maintain the peace amid the fractious Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout remains a fantastic adaptation of the game series, one that mixes brilliantly-executed action sequences with heart-wrenching character moments. We're sad that we likely have a fairly long wait until the third run, but that does mean we have plenty of opportunities to rewatch the show from the start.

The Night Manager

Available: US/UK

The second season of this great British spy show is streaming in full now on Prime Video and takes the fifth place in this week's top 10. Tom Hiddleston stars as Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who now works as both the night manager of a hotel and, covertly, as a spy for the UK's Foreign Office. The first season saw Pine recruited by Angela Burr (Olivia Colman), an intelligence operative who is investigating an illegal arms deal run by the charismatic but deadly Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). Pine succeeded in bringing Roper down, but the villain's legacy continues in season 2 when Pine and his associates are marked for death by the sinister Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

Inspired by John le Carré's novel of the same name, The Night Manager is a classy and exciting espionage thriller that's packed with twists and turns.

