This week's Prime Video top 10 shows and 3 you need on your watchlist right now (February 21–22)

Our guide to the Prime Video Top 10 shows breaks down what's hot on the streamer's TV chart this week. On this page you'll find the week's complete top 10 as well as our selection of three essential shows to add to your watchlist.

A few things have move around in this week's top 10, with the number one spot now going to Beast Games. In our pics, however, we have concentrated on scripted shows: the steamy erotic thriller 56 Days, the hilarious DC animated show Bat-Fam, and the always entertaining action thriller Reacher. Carry on reading to find out more about these three great shows.

The Prime Video Top 10 this week

3 Best Prime Video shows to stream this weekend

56 Days

56 Days - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

This steamy and sinister erotic thriller series is currently at number three in Prime Video's TV chart. Created by Karyn Usher and Lisa Zwerling and produced by James Wan, the creator of The Conjuring universe, 56 Days follows Ciara (Dove Cameron) and Oliver (Avan Jogia), two people who embark on an intense new romance, only to come under suspicion of murder. Jumping back and forth across the 56 days of their relationship, the police begin to piece together who the victim is, what happened, and how the couple are connected to it.

Based on Catherine Ryan Howard’s novel of the same name, 56 Days is twisty, complex and – given the nature of its genre – for adults only. The full season is streaming now.

Bat-Fam

Bat-Fam - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

This brilliant DC cartoon may look like it's aimed squarely at a younger audience, but don't let that put you off! It's an absolutely hilarious show that focuses on the Caped Crusader's young son, Damian Wayne – AKA Little Batman – as he tries to juggle solving crimes while also doing typical kid stuff. The way the show reinvents the various Batman characters is super fun, with Bruce Wayne having grown a middle-aged Dad beard and the ghost of Ra's al Ghul showing up from time to time as Damian's cranky grandpa.

Technically Bat-Fam is a sequel to the Merry Little Batman animated film, but don't worry if you haven't seen that, as the show works perfectly well on its own. Warm-hearted but also gleefully anarchic, Bat-Fam is a welcome reminder that these characters can be flight and funny as well as dark and brooding.

Reacher

REACHER Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

This action series, based on Lee Child's novel series has made a star out of its lead actor, Alan Ritchson. He plays Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military police major who now lives a nomadic lifestyle, moving from town to town and invariably getting into scrapes. In season one he is wrongly arrested for the murder of a man he has an unexpected connection to. In season 2, he reunites with some old team mates to avenge the death of one of their number. And in the most recent season he uncovers illegal arms dealing. A fourth season and a spin-off are already on their way.

There's a reassuringly old fashioned appeal to Reacher. This is a series about a very, very big – but also very good – man solving problems with both his brains and fists. Peak Dad TV, basically.

