This week's Netflix top 10 shows and 3 you need on your watchlist right now (March 7–8)

The Netflix Top 10 lists all of the shows that are blowing up on the streamer right now. From buzzy dramas to hilarious stand up comedy specials, and addictive reality shows, the Netflix Top 10 has something for every taste. With the weekend coming up, now is your chance to take some quality time out and catch up with a few of them.

We've pulled out three must watch shows here that will keep you entertained all weekend long, with a bone-crunching anime, a thrilling crime drama, and Bridgerton's all-conquering fourth season, which is currently sitting in the number one spot.

The Netflix Top 10 this week

3 Netflix Top 10 shows to stream this weekend

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai

Available: US/UK

This action-packed anime has slammed into the number 9 spot in the chart. In BAKI-DOU, champion fighter Baki Hanma is feeling restless, having bested all his previous foes. It's not long, however, before a samurai from Japan's history – Musashi Miyamoto, "the greatest warrior who ever walked the Earth" – is brought back to life thanks to some dodgy science experiments. Now the fight is really on as Baki and other fighters enter an underground arena to do battle, with weapons very much allowed!

Inspired by the manga of the same name by Keisuke Itagaki, this visceral anime is perfect for anyone who likes their animation brutal and bloody. The 13-episode season is available to stream in full on Netflix now.

The Hunting Party

Available: US/UK

This gripping procedural has been a huge success on NBC and is topping the charts once again now that it's streaming on Netflix. It's easy to see why: The Hunting Party combines an irresistible premise with great characters and buckets of tension. In the show, an explosion in an underground prison in Wyoming leaves scores of serial killers on the loose. A former FBI profiler named Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) leaps into action to bring them to justice.

The show is currently midway through its second season on NBC. Netflix only has the first run so far, but given its huge success so far we imagine the second will eventually follow. Now's your chance to catch up with this terrific thriller.

Bridgerton season 4

Available: US/UK

Bridgerton's fourth season has dominated the Netflix Top 10 since it launched in late January. Now both halves of the season have been released you can enjoy the full story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson)'s romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) – a fairytale that sees the show's most confirmed bachelor finally, perhaps, find true love – if he doesn't mess everything up with an indecent proposal, that is...

Yes, it's all very Cinderella, but Bridgerton is as charming, funny, and steamy as ever. Binge the full season now or, even better, go right back to the beginning of season one and enjoy the whole saga so far. The long wait for Bridgerton season 5 begins...

