This week's Netflix top 10 movies and 3 you need on your watchlist right now (February 14–15)

The Netflix Top 10 is our guide to what's popping off on the streamer each week, as it brings together hit movies both new and old. Even so, watching 10 movies in one weekend is probably just a bit too much, even for the most dedicated film fan. That's why we've created this shorter list, which pulls out our three favorites from the longer list.

This week's Top 10 is a typically diverse array, with a harrowing true crime documentary, several action movies, a live action remake of an animated classic, and many more besides. You can see the full top 10 below, followed by our three favorites.

The Netflix Top 10 movies this week

(Image credit: Netflix)

3 Best Netflix movies to stream this weekend

Copshop

COPSHOP | Official Trailer | Now Available on Digital! - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

This 2021 action film is set in a Nevada police station that becomes the stage for a brutal battle between a con artist, a hitman, and a rookie cop. Scammer Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) is on the run and contrives to get himself arrested by Val Young (Alexis Louder), in order to avoid the killer on his tail. Unfortunately, hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler) also talks his way into the cells, leading to a gripping fight to the death and some shifting alliances.

Copshop is directed by Joe Carnahan, who also helmed Netflix's recent hit The Rip. That's probably part of the reason why Copshop is charting right now, as people check out his other work. Regardless of why it's back in the charts, this is a tough and exciting thriller for when you want some serious action.

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

This classic family adventure follows Larry Daley (Ben Stiller), a struggling inventor, father, and recent divorcee. He takes a new job as a security guard working the night shift at New York's Museum of Natural History where he is given an ominous warning from another guard to "not let anything in... or out." There's a good reason for that – after hours, the museum's exhibits come to life – and that's just the start of some comic chaos as a skeletal T-Rex, a Mummy (played by Rami Malek in his feature debut!), and other unusual creatures rampage around the museum.

This was a huge hit when it was released back in 2006, spawning two sequels and an animated spin-off. It's only just returned to Netflix after some time away and its placing in this week's top 10 proves that there's still a strong appetite for this charming franchise.

How to Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Taking the number one spot on Netflix's movie top 10 this week is last year's live action remake of the animated hit. In Dean DeBlois's film we meet Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Mason Thames), the teenage son of his tribe's chieftain, who is often mocked due to his physical weakness. An inventor, Hiccup creates devices to fend off dragons and succeeds in shooting down a Night Fury who Hiccup strikes up an unexpected bond with and names "Toothless". Soon, these two outcasts may be all that stands between the tribe and a far more dangerous dragon named the Red Death.

How to Train Your Dragon offers a charming update on a well-loved classic. It was a hit on its release, too – enough that a sequel is currently in development. If you've been waiting to watch it at home, now's your chance.

