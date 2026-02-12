6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (February 13-15)

There's something for everyone in our list of the best new movies and shows to watch over the weekend on streaming, from romance stories asking life's big questions to family-friendly titles to enjoy with your kids. Ready to choose an unmissable watch for tonight?

Below, we've put together a list of 6 great new movies and shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, which are some of the best streaming services out there. This time around, we've included the live action adaptation of an animated classic, Elizabeth Olsen's latest movie, and new episodes from some must-watch shows.

Dive into our list while we also keep an eye on all those upcoming movies releasing in cinemas and new shows gracing our screens soon. Here are our picks for the best new movies and shows of the week.

New movies

Eternity (Apple TV Plus)

Eternity | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV

This high-concept comedy romance went a little under the radar when it released in theaters late last year, but now that it's about to hit streaming, there's no excuse for missing out on the kind of film Hollywood very rarely makes anymore.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner, it's set in a retro-kitsch purgatory where love-torn Joan (Olsen) must decide between spending eternity with her first love (Turner), who died during the Korean War, or her husband of decades (Teller). Interested to see what Marvel star Olsen can do without reality-bending powers? Eternity is a great place to start.

Eternity is available on Apple TV from February 13. For more, see our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

How To Train Your Dragon (Netflix)

How To Train Your Dragon | Official Trailer - YouTube

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

This live-action remake of the classic Dreamworks animation How to Train Your Dragon was a big hit in theaters – so much so that the sequel is already in production. But before that drops in June 2027, you'll need to check out the first chapter, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Once again helmed by director Dean DeBlois, HTTYD is an incredibly faithful adaptation of the original 'toon (some might say slavishly so...) in which young Hiccup befriends fearsome Night Fury Toothless, only to change the hostile relationship between Vikings and dragons forever. Perfect family viewing.

How to Train Your Dragon is available to stream on Netflix from February 10. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

The Pope's Exorcist (HBO Max)

THE POPE'S EXORCIST – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

If you know anything about The Pope's Exorcist, it's probably that Russell Crowe's papal demon slayer rides a little moped around the Vatican. That should be enough to sell you on this exorcism horror, but if it isn't, Crowe's dubious Italian accent, teased in the trailer above, will convince anyone that they're in for a good time.

Based on the exploits of the pope's former chief exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth, though (we hope) heavily embellished, it's about Fr. Amorth's investigation into the possession of an American boy in Spain. It's hardly, well, The Exorcist, but this fear flick, from Overlord director Julius Avery, is a frightfully good time.

The Pope's Exorcist is available on HBO Max from February 12. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Predator: Badlands (Disney Plus)

Predator: Badlands | Official Trailer - YouTube

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The latest instalment in the long-running Predator franchise, Predator: Badlands is something a little different for the series. Instead of a story about a human hero being hunted by the ugliest mofo in movies, young Yautja Dek is Badlands' protagonist, and on a mission to earn his cloak by hunting the most dangerous creature in the galaxy.

Also starring Elle Fanning as a cheery Weylan-Yutani synthetic who accompanies Dek on his hunt, Badlands is a big swing that pays off, featuring some of the biggest (if not exactly bloodiest) action in the Predator series to date.

Predator: Badlands streams on Disney Plus from February 13. For more, see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

New TV shows

Cross season 2 (Prime Video)

Cross Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Based on crime-writer James Patterson's best-selling Alex Cross novels, Cross season 2 is the perfect weekend binge watch if you've already wrapped up the fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer over on Netflix.

Starring Aldiss Hodge (The Invisible Man) as the titular Washington detective, season 2 tells an original and timely Cross story about a vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaires. Can Cross catch the culprit before he strikes again? The second season is currently sitting on a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 90%, which is even higher than the first, making this a must-watch.

Cross season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime on February 11. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

The Artful Dodger season 2 (Hulu)

The Artful Dodger | S2 Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

The world probably didn't need a prestige TV sequel to Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist, but turns out Australian show The Artful Dodger, which sees now-doctor Jack Dawkins dragged back into a life of pickpocketing by Fagin, is a blast. And season 2 is now streaming on Hulu/Disney Plus.

Featuring the return of Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Dawkins/The Artful Dodger, and David Thewlis as Fagin, it's set some 15 years after the events of Oliver Twist, and hinges on the unrequited relationship between Dawkins and Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell), the daughter of the local governor. Consider yourself well in.

The Artful Dodger season 2 is available to watch on Hulu from February 10. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Disney Plus.