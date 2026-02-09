6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and more (February 9–February 15)

Welcome back to another edition of our guide to the best new shows and movies. With Valentine's Day approaching, we have at least one romance-themed pick for you this week – but don't worry, if that's not for you, we also have plenty of action, horror, and adventure to choose from.

The biggest release this week is the second season of Cross on Prime Video, with James Patterson's detective hero returning to chase down a new killer. Eternity on Apple TV is a bittersweet new rom-com, starring Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen. Plus we've got the return of some old favorites in The Black Phone and Stargate SG-1.

We've picked these titles from some of the best streaming services around. When you've finished reading here, make sure to check out our guides to everything new on Netflix in February 2026 and everything new on Disney Plus in February 2026, too.

Cross season 2

(Image credit: Ian Watson/Prime)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

The second season of this thriller series, inspired by James Patterson's bestselling novels, reunites us with homicide detective Alex Cross. Prime Video are keeping precise details of Cross's return secret, but what we do know is that, having solved the case of the "Fanboy Killer" last season, Cross is now on the trail of a knife-wielding vigilante who appears to be targeting corrupt billionaires.

We can also expect to learn much more about Cross's partner Detective John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), and the arrival of several new characters, with Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard, and Jeanine Mason all joining the cast. The first three episodes of the new season drop on February 11, with the rest of the season moving to a weekly release until March 18.

Eternity

(Image credit: A24)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV

Valentine's Day is rapidly approaching, so of course we had to recommend a new romantic comedy. Eternity, from director David Freyne, reimagines the genre as an afterlife fantasy. Larry (Miles Teller) and the terminally ill Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) have been married for decades, but it's actually Larry who dies first, choking on a pretzel. Joan eventually meets him again in the afterlife, but then finds herself forced to choose between spending an eternity with him or with her first husband, Luke (Callum Turner), who was killed in the Korean war and has been waiting for her.

Which man will Joan choose? And is there a way that all three can find a happy ending? Eternity is a sweet and charming film that's landing just before the big day, on February 13.

The 'Burbs

(Image credit: Peacock/Elizabeth Morris)

Available: US

Where to watch: Peacock

Remember The 'Burbs? The 1989 Tom Hanks-starring black comedy, directed by Joe Dante, followed a seemingly average family man, played by Hanks, who became convinced that his new neigbors were up to something sinister. It marks the basis for this eight episode TV adaptation starring Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall as a young couple who move to Ashfield Place "the safest town in America." Things are inevitably not quite as they seem and it's not long before they're caught up in a murder mystery that involves a creepy old house and multiple suspects.

There's more than a dash of Only Murders in the Building about this remake, but that's no bad thing. Palmer is strong in the lead role and she's backed up by a cast of eccentric supporting characters. The series is streaming in full on Peacock now.

The Black Phone

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Scott Derrickson's gripping – or should that be grabbing? – horror movie was a critical and commercial hit on its release in 2021 and launched a new franchise. Mason Thames stars as Finney, a teenage boy who is kidnapped by a serial killer called the Grabber. When an old rotary phone in the killer's lair starts ringing, however, Finney is connected with the spirits of the past victims who may be able to help him escape.

Set in the 1970s, The Black Phone is an atmospheric chiller with a retro vibe and more than a dash of classic Stephen King in it's DNA. It's also blessed with an absolutely terrifying performance from Ethan Hawke as the Grabber. If you've not yet seen the film, now is your chance, as it heads to Netflix on February 12.

The Artful Dodger season 2

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Also back for a second season this week is this fun comedy adventure series, very loosely inspired by Charles Dickens' iconic character, the Artful Dodger from Oliver Twist. In 2023's first season Jack Dawkins (Game of Thrones' Thomas Brodie-Sangster) has put his old life as a pickpocket in London behind him and established a career as a promising young doctor in Australia. When Fagin (David Thewlis) comes back into his life, however, he is dragged back into the world of crime.

In season 2 Jack is being hunted by the deadly Inspector Henry Boxer (Luke Bracey), who also intends to woo Jack's love, Lady Belle (Maia Mitchell). The second season is streaming in full on Disney Plus from February 10.

Stargate SG-1

(Image credit: MGM Television)

Available: US

Where to watch: Netflix

All 10 seasons of one of the '90s and '00s most beloved sci-fi shows arrive on Netflix this week. Stargate SG-1 spun off from the 1994 film, but you don't need to have seen that before watching the show. All you need to really know is that humanity has discovered a ring-shaped portal known as the Stargate, which can transport people to other worlds throughout the universe. SG-1 is the name of the team – led by Colonel Jack O'Neill (Richard Dean Anderson) and scientist Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks) – who steps through the gate each week, often encountering the villainous alien Goa'uld when they do so.

With a new Stargate series currently being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, now is a great time to revisit the first TV show. Fans of Star Trek and other shows from that period will be in sci-fi heaven.

