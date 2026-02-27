3 new to Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (February 28–March 1)

If you're at home this weekend and looking for something to watch, then this guide to three of the best new movies on Prime Video is for you. We've hand-picked three choice selections from Prime Video's vast movie catalog, ideal if you fancy a blockbuster movie night, or to watch over Saturday and Sunday.

It's the end of February and the start of March, which means more new movies will be flooding onto Prime Video in the next few days. For this list we've picked two films that are available to watch right now and one that will land on the streamer on Sunday. All three are certified classics and well worth your time.

When you've worked your way through these selections, make sure to check out our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies, as well as our lists of the best shows on Prime Video and the best movies to watch on Prime Video right now.

Waterworld

Director: Kevin Reynolds

Available: US

Kevin Costner stars in this sci-fi epic from the '90s, which plays out like a sea-based Mad Max. Costner's nameless Mariner travels between outposts on a flooded future Earth, trading rare dirt for supplies. He gets caught up with a woman named Helen (Jeanne Tripplehorn) and the mysterious child in her care, Enola (Tina Majorino), who may just be the key to finding dry land. Unfortunately it's not long before they come under attack from the villainous Deacon (Dennis Hopper) and his pirates.

Waterworld was the most expensive film ever made at the time, which shows in its lavish and still impressive sets. Alas it was plagued with misfortune during production and met with only a lukewarm critical reaction on release. It's a proper old school epic, though, and one that's well worth checking out now.

Watch Waterworld.

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Director: Nora Ephron

Available: US

Valentine's Day may be in the rear view mirror, but we're here for a good rom-com any time of the year. Sleepless in Seattle, directed by Nora Ephron, is one of the best in the genre. It stars Tom Hanks as Sam Baldwin, a widowed architect who moves to Seattle. When Baldwin appears on a radio show and talks about how much he misses his partner, women around the country start to write to him. One of these is reporter Annie Reed (Meg Ryan) who reaches out to Baldwin and suggests that they meet on top of the Empire State Building on Valentine's Day.

Sleepless in Seattle remains a moving and funny romance for when you're looking for a film that will warm your heart and soul.

Watch Sleepless in Seattle.

Carrie

CARRIE (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

Director: Brian De Palma

Available: US

This 1976 adaptation of Stephen King's all time classic horror novel made a star out of Sissy Spacek. She plays Carrie White – a young student who is tormented at home by her ultra-religious mother Margaret (Piper Laurie), and bullied by just about everyone else at school. Meanwhile, adolescence is gradually unlocking psychic powers in Carrie, with apocalyptic results...

Several scenes from Carrie have become indelible images in modern cinema, with director Brian De Palma helming a faithful, haunting, and at times utterly terrifying adaptation of one of King's earliest novels. The 2013 remake, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, is also available on Prime Video... but let's not worry about that one too much.

Carrie is on Prime Video from March 1.