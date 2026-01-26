6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, and more (January 26–February 1)

It's Monday and that means we're on the hunt once more for the best new shows and movies. Late January and early February tend to be fairly quiet months in the world of streaming, but there's loads to choose from this week.

Disney Plus bring us the latest instalment in the ever-growing MCU in the form of Wonder Man – a super-powered comedy that's one of the most interesting Marvel projects of the last few years. There's also some great new shows, with fresh seasons of both Bridgerton and Shrinking, plus an explosive new action movie starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista on Prime Video.

Whatever you're into, you'll find something great to watch, so let's get started. When you've finished here, make sure to check out our guides to everything new on Netflix in February 2026 and everything new on Disney Plus in February 2026, too.

Wonder Man

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The latest entry into the MCU may not feature a big name character, but it's one of the best things that Marvel Studios has put out in years. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams, a struggling actor in LA, who becomes friends with Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) from Iron Man 3. When the duo learn of a new film based on Wonder Man, a character that Simon has a strong childhood connection to, they set out to try and bag themselves the leading roles.

Wonder Man is very different to your typical MCU show. Sure, there are powers and some high stakes thanks to Trevor's criminal past, but this is not just another superhero series. Instead, it's a big-hearted and laugh-out-loud funny send up of the absurd nature of Hollywood. Highly recommended.

The Smashing Machine

(Image credit: A24/Entertainment)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: HBO Max

Dwayne Johnson delivers a career best performance in this terrific true story from director Benny Safdie. Johnson plays Mark Kerr, a UFC fighter who is struggling with drugs and a troubled relationship with his girlfriend Dawn (Emily Blunt). Help comes in the form of a new coach, Bas Rutten (playing himself), who may be the answer to Kerr getting on top of things both personally and professionally – if he can keep things together long enough, that is.

It may look like another fight flick but The Smashing Machine is about as far from Rocky as it's possible to get. Resolutely downbeat, this is a gritty depiction of the tough realities of the MMA world with a central performance from Johnson that will remind you just how good an actor he really is.

Bridgerton season 4, Part one

(Image credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

The global hit returns for the first half of its fourth season – yes, like many of Netflix's big dramas the show is being released in two parts, rather than all at once. This season, Bridgerton turns its focus onto the charming Benedict (Luke Thompson), who has so far managed to stay single and fancy-free. When he meets an alluring masked woman (Yerin Ha) at a ball, he is instantly captivated. Little does he know, however, that she holds a potentially scandalous secret...

Fans of the show will pretty much know what they're getting by now: more romance, drama, and well-placed needle-drops. That we're only getting four episodes this month is a bit of a shame, but don't worry, you won't have long to wait. The second half of the season drops in February.

Shrinking season 3

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV

The likeable Emmy-nominated comedy returns for its third season. Jason Segel stars as Jimmy Laird, a recently-widowed therapist who is struggling with his grief while trying to help others. Jimmy feels stuck and now faces the melancholy prospect of his daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) leaving home to go to university, as well as the terrifying thought of trying to meet somebody else.

Shrinking remains a warm and touching comedy that handles its deeper moments with care, but still remembers the laughs. It's also blessed with a great supporting cast that includes none other than Harrison Ford as Jimmy's colleague, Dr. Paul Rhoades.

The Wrecking Crew

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

If you're after some good, old school action then this muscular, Hawaii-set caper should be just the trick. Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista star as estranged half-brothers James and Jonny, who are forced back together to solve the mystery of who was responsible for the death of their father. Jonny is a drunken mess while James is more responsible, though they both seem like ticking time bombs of violence – especially when the Yakuza get involved.

The Wrecking Crew lives up to its title. Sure, there's plenty of talk about the brothers' hurt feelings along the way, but the emphasis is far more on the gun-play, explosions, and car chases. Peak Friday night viewing, in other words.

Wicked Little Letters

(Image credit: Studiocanal)

Available: US

Where to watch: Hulu

Hamnet's Jessie Buckley stars alongside Olivia Colman in this comic dramatization of 1923's true Littlehampton "poison-pen" scandal. Colman plays Edith Swan, a woman who lives with her Christian parents (played by Timothy Spall and Gemma Jones) and who becomes the target of some offensive letters from a mysterious source. Suspicion immediately falls on her free spirited neighbour Rose (Jessie Buckley), but did she send the letters, or was it someone else entirely? WPC Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) is on the case to solve the mystery.

Thea Sharrock's film is an enjoyably silly farce. This "scandal" seems hilariously tame by modern standards, and the movie plays up the triviality of the crime. Perfect viewing for when you want something cosy and lighthearted.

