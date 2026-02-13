This week's Netflix top 10 shows and 3 you need on your watchlist right now (February 13–14)

The Netflix Top 10 is a great barometer of what's hot on the streamer each week, as it compiles the best new shows, comedy specials, and sporting events. But there aren't enough hours in a weekend to watch all 10, so in this article we've selected the three best titles that you should stick on your watchlist.

This week's Top 10 features a comedy special in the number one spot, but it's the shows we're interested in – big name continuing series like Bridgerton, and intriguing miniseries like new spy thriller Unfamiliar. So carry on reading to find our top three picks as well as what makes up the rest of the Netflix Top 10 this week.

The Netflix Top 10 this week

3 Best Netflix shows to stream this weekend

The Lincoln Lawyer season 4

Available: US/UK

The highest ranking show in Netflix's chart this week is the fourth season of this hugely popular legal drama. The Lincoln Lawyer is adapted from Michael Connelly's book series following Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a brilliant criminal-defense lawyer who is grappling with some personal demons. In this fourth season things are looking tougher than ever: following a shocking cliffhanger in season three, Haller is now the prime suspect in the murder of one of his old clients!

All of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 dropped on February 5, meaning that fans have been busy immersing themselves in Mickey's latest case ever since, keeping the show firmly in Netflix's Top 10 this week. If you've not yet seen the show, you're in for a treat. This is one of those shows it's worth going back to the beginning and watching the whole thing.

Bridgerton season 4

Available: US/UK

Bridgerton's fourth season has been firmly lodged in the Netflix Top 10 since it launched in late January. Although the whole gang is back, this run has largely hinged around turning the spotlight on singleton Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) who may finally have found true love in the form of a beautiful masked woman who he met at a ball. Little does he know that this mysterious figure is actually Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), one of Araminta Gun's maids in disguise.

Yes, it's all very Cinderella, but Bridgerton is as charming, funny, and – yes – steamy as ever. The first four episodes of the new season are streaming now with the second and final batch of four landing on February 26.

Unfamiliar

Available: US/UK

This terrific spy series has been an immediate hit in both the US and UK. Unfamiliar follows a married couple – Simon (Felix Kramer) and Meret Schäfer (Susanne Wolff) – who used to be intelligence agents but who now live and work in Berlin, running a safe house. When they receive a mysterious phone call from an anonymous man, however, their cover is blown and they find themselves pursued by Josef Koleev (Samuel Finzi), a ruthless Russian agent who might just be the death of them...

This six-episode thriller was created by Paul Coates and asks if you can ever truly leave an old life behind when you've been involved in such a perilous line of work. Both Simon and Meret have secrets in their past that they don't want to get out and which now threaten their family life. Good, gripping stuff for fans of Slow Horses.

