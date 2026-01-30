3 new to Netflix shows I recommend you binge-watch this weekend (Jan 31-Feb 1)

If it's looking like a quiet weekend and you're not sure what to do, then a Netflix binge may be just the answer. The streamer is packed full of shows that are of a manageable length for a weekend watch-through, from the latest seasons of long-running hits, to marvellous mini-series that tell a complete story in just a few episodes, there's plenty to choose from in Netflix's enormous archive.

January and February tend to be relatively quiet months, but there's still loads of fantastic shows that are new to Netflix and just the right length to watch over two days. Hey, you could even do a couple of them!

Looking for something to watch on the other streamers? Make sure to check out our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies, or find out what's coming up with our guides to everything new on Netflix in February 2026 and everything new on Disney Plus in February 2026.

New to Netflix to stream this weekend

Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

Everyone's favorite Regency romance returns for the first half of its fourth season. This time around the focus is on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) who may finally have found true love when he encounters a mysterious masked lady (Yerin Ha) at a ball and becomes instantly smitten. Meanwhile Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) – recently revealed as the gossip columnist Lady Whistledown – gets closer to Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

The four new episodes deliver everything that fans of the show have come to know and love: elaborate costumes, rampant nudity, and fun needle-drops. You'll breeze through the episodes, but don't worry you won't have to wait long to find out what happens next: the second half of the season drops onto Netflix in February.

Watch Bridgerton season 4 here.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sandokan

(Image credit: Lux Vide/Rai Fiction/Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Fancy watching something a little bit more adventurous? This pirate caper is just the trick! Inspired by the beloved character created by Italian author Emilio Salgari, Sandokan stars Can Yaman as the pirate captain in 1841. After boarding a ship and freeing a prisoner named Lamai (Thomas Chaanhing), Sandokan receives a prophecy: that he will be the man to free Lamai's people. If that's to come true, however, he will have to defeat the famed pirate hunter Lord James Brooke (Ed Westwick).

This eight-episode first season was released in Italy late last year and has made it to Netflix this month. It's a terrific blend of action, romace, and swashbuckling that will get your heart racing – just the sort of thing to fill a quiet weekend.

Watch Sandokan here.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

What better way to while away a Sunday than by immersing yourself in a good mystery from the Queen of Crime? Based on Agatha Christie's 1929 novel, The Seven Dials Mystery, and adapted by Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, this three-episode drama opens introduces us to Lady Eileen Brent (Mia McKenna-Bruce) – known as Bundle to her friends. She's looking forward to seeing her beau, Gerry (Corey Mylchreest) at a party. Alas, he is found dead from an apparent overdose. Convinced that there's more to the situation than meets the eye, Bundle begins to Investigate.

This is classic Christie with an impressive cast that includes Martin Freeman, Iain Glen, and Helena Bonham Carter. What does Gerry's possible murder have to do with the death five years previously of Lord Caterham? And what's with all the clocks? Tune in to find out.

Watch Agatha Christie's Seven Dials here.

Get more from your weekend with GamesRadar+

Curated by Curated by Will Salmon Streaming Editor, GamesRadar+ Recommendations for what to watch on Netflix this weekend has come via Will Salmon, GamesRadar's Streaming Editor. Will has been writing about film and TV for the last 20 years in the pages of SFX magazine and online here and loves mystery, sci-fi, and horror series in particular. If you still need a hand with what to watch this weekend, here's a little quiz to help:

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guides to the best Prime Video shows, the best Netflix shows, and the best Paramount Plus shows.