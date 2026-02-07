3 new to Netflix movies I recommend you watch this weekend (Feb 7-Feb 8)

Good news: it's almost the weekend – and that means two full days to kick back and watch movies on Netflix. The streamer is packed full of amazing TV shows and films, both new and old, to choose from. That can make actually narrowing down what you want to watch a bit tricky, which is where we come in with our list of three new to Netflix movies.

This week we've got a remake of an iconic romantic comedy, a classic Rob Reiner film with an absolutely killer cast, and a feature-length documentary that's ideal for fans of The Queen's Gambit. If you're in the mood for something a bit longer, make sure to check our list of new to Netflix shows to binge this weekend.

Looking for something on one of the other streamers? We've got you covered there, too, with guides to everything new on Netflix in February 2026 and everything new on Disney Plus in February 2026.

New to Netflix to stream this weekend

Queen of Chess

Queen of Chess | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

Chess drama The Queen's Gambit is one of Netflix's biggest hits, but if you've ever wondered what it's really like to be a world-class player, then this feature-length documentary is for you. It tells the remarkable true story of Judit Polgár, a Hungarian chess grandmaster who won her first tournament at the age of six and is generally regarded as the greatest female chess player of all time.

Judit is one of three Polgár sisters, all chess grandmasters. Their childhoods were defined by chess, as part of an experiment by their father László Polgár to try and prove that geniuses could be made if trained from an early age. Queen of Chess documents that, as well as the sexism the Polgárs faced, and Judit's rivalry with the famed Russian grandmaster Garry Kasparov.

Watch Queen of Chess.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Bucket List

The Bucket List (2007) Official Trailer - Morgan Freeman, Jack Nicholson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

This charming buddy comedy was directed by the late, great Rob Reiner and stars Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman. It follows mechanic Carter Chambers (Freeman) and billionaire Edward Cole (Nicholson), two very different men who meet and become unexpected friends when they are both diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. The pair set out to achieve everything on a list of things that Chambers had wanted to do in his life, including skydiving, visiting the Taj Mahal, riding motorcycles on the Great Wall of China, and much more.

This warm-hearted film marked the now-retired Nicholson's penultimate big screen role. It's also, slightly surprisingly, the origin of the phrase "bucket list," which was coined by writer Justin Zackham, and has since been widely adopted.

Watch The Bucket List.

Overboard

Overboard - Official Trailer [US] - YouTube Watch On

Available: US/UK

This remake of the '80s classic Overboard! gender-flips the romantic comedy. In the original movie, which starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, a snobbish, wealthy socialite tumbles from her yacht and suffers amnesia, eventually falling in love with a working-class carpenter she had previously dismissed. In the new version, Kate Sullivan (Anna Faris) is a widowed single mom who is working two jobs while also trying to become a nurse. She is fired by cocky playboy Leo (Eugenio Derbez), but when he suffers a similar watery fate to Hawn's character in the original, she engineers a way to get a little payback.

Yes, it's the very definition of "problematic", but there's still fun to be had here. Anna Faris is an always charming screen presence, and she's backed up by Eva Longoria in an easy watch that feels perfect for Sunday evenings.

Watch Overboard.

Get more from your weekend with GamesRadar+

Curated by Curated by Will Salmon Streaming Editor, GamesRadar+ Recommendations for what to watch on Netflix this weekend has come via Will Salmon, GamesRadar's Streaming Editor. Will has been writing about film and TV for the last 20 years in the pages of SFX magazine and online here and loves mystery, sci-fi, and horror series in particular. If you still need a hand with what to watch this weekend, here's a little quiz to help:

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guides to the best Prime Video shows, the best Netflix shows, and the best Paramount Plus shows.