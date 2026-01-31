3 new to Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (Jan 31-Feb 1)

There is no better way to say goodbye to January than by watching some of the best new to Netflix movies this weekend. From Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut to an unexpected horror sequel, we're here to recommend three unmissable titles now available on the streamer for those looking for their next watch.

While we continue to list the best new shows and movies on the biggest streaming platforms in our weekly guide, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to shine a light on some new titles on Netflix. There are loads of great movies to watch on the streamer, but these three might surprise you.

New to Netflix movies to stream this weekend

Eleanor the Great

Available: US

After Nebraska and Thelma, we would follow June Squibb to the end of the world, which means that her new film Eleanor the Great (now available on Netflix), is a must-watch this weekend. Additionally, this is Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut, as the Marvel and Jurassic World star takes on a new role behind the camera. What else could you need to know to add it as soon as possible to your watchlist?

Described as a "comically poignant exploration of how the stories we hear become the stories we tell," the film sees Squibb playing "the witty and proudly troublesome 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein, who, after a devastating loss, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own."

Watch Eleanor the Great here.

M3GAN 2.0

Available: US

Released in cinemas last summer, M3GAN 2.0 brought back the sassy AI doll with a whole different story, pivoting from horror to action. Inspired by classic sci-fi movies from Terminator 2: Judgment Day to Short Circuit, the unexpected sequel is set two years after the doll went on a killing spree and was (understandably) destroyed. Now, her creator Gemma (Allison Williams) must bring M3GAN back (with a few updates) after the same technology is used to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia.

In our M3GAN 2.0 review, we praised the movie for its comedy and interesting developments for the character, although there is also some "muddled messaging" in the mix. "A lot of campy, silly fun, just like its predecessor, with a few plucky upgrades – just don't go looking for an incisive commentary on AI," we wrote.

Watch M3GAN 2.0 here.

Miracle: The Boys of '80

Available: US/UK

If you fancy watching a documentary this weekend, Netflix just released one that blends history, politics and sport. A winning combo! Miracle: The Boys of '80 is set in the midst of the Cold War, when the 1980 Winter Olympics at Lake Placid became the ultimate battleground between the US and the Soviet Union.

The USA men’s ice hockey team, packed with young players and amateurs who were considered underdogs in the competition, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history. The documentary tells their story, and the consequences of their massive achievement through new footage and first-hand reflections.

Watch Miracle: The Boys of '80 here.

