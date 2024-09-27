The 10 best fantasy movies on Netflix to watch right now

The best fantasy movies on Netflix cover everything from inspiring kids films to R-rated monster tales that'll satisfy your need for action and scope. And, with new releases arriving monthly, the world's mightiest streaming service has no shortage of fables and magic.

We’ve dug into the best Netflix movies to find spirited stories set in distant realms, worlds alive with magic, and spellbinding lore. From the likes of Nightbooks to Pinocchio, this genre has limitless potential, so it's not all high-fantasy adventuring. Below, you'll find cozy rom-coms, family movies, and some good old-fashioned monster hunting, too.

So buckle up and get ready for some streaming whimsy because this is the ultimate list of the 10 best Netflix fantasy movies that you can watch right now.

10. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2018

Director: Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis, arguably the king of motion-capture acting, turns his attention behind the camera in this live-action spin on Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book stories. Most of us are familiar with Disney's animated take on the books, but Mowgli sets a more mature tone.

With a nuanced understanding of how to get the best out of mo-cap technology and voiceover performances, Serkis uses the experience he gained from being Gollum in The Lord of the Rings, Snoke in the Star Wars timeline, and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes movies to shape a new adventure. Legend of the Jungle follows the classic beats and is about a child raised by wolves in the Indian jungle. It has familiar characters like Baloo the bear, top-notch action sequences, and stretches its budget to the max to create a tense adaptation.

9. Afterlife of the Party

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2021

Director: Stephen Herek

Something a little lighter, perhaps? We can benefit from a dose of silliness on occasion, and Afterlife is a good antidote to those Monday blues. It's an easy-watch and trope-filled story about a social butterfly who dies but is given a second chance to right her wrongs before moving on.

If you're a fan of watching the best Netflix comedies and films about fixing things on a timer – think Happy Death Day and any film about Ebenezer Scrooge – this will scratch an itch you weren't even aware of. It stars Victoria Justice, too, which is an extra point for those of us who grew up on a Nickelodeon and Disney Channel diet. The narrative itself isn't much to write home about, but it's good vibes all around here if you're not in the mood for something weightier. The best fantasy movies are often expansive and attached to longer running times, but not this one.

8. The Old Guard

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2020

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

A Charlize Theron action vehicle with surprising amounts of world-building, The Old Guard follows a group of four immortal warriors who protect humanity from the shadows. Everything hits the fan when they are targeted because of their unyielding life force.

The plot isn't the most cohesive in the world, and if you're looking for the best action movies starring its lead, you'll be better served by Mad Max: Fury Road or Atomic Blonde, but Theron stills punches a lot of people in this. What more can we ask for? It's based on the Greg Rucka comics of the same name , and the undying mercenaries with hearts of gold hook does a lot of heavy lifting. Now's a good time to jump into it, ahead of The Old Guard 2 release date.

7. Over the Moon

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2020

Director: Glen Keane and John Kahrs

Driven into action by memories of her mother, an optimistic young girl called Fei Fei builds a rocket to fly to the moon. She's on a mission to prove a legendary moon goddess exists, but finds lots of trouble on the journey. Over the Moon struggles to stand tall among the countless animated kids movies that deal in similar topics, but it's a heartfelt adventure to kick back with nonetheless.

It has musical numbers, a vibrant aesthetic, and a tear-jerking plot about grief and acceptance. Even if it feels like you've seen versions of its story before, Over the Moon nails its emotional stings enough for it to be a worthy addition to your watchlist, especially if you are after the best kids movies on Netflix to watch with your family. There's also a bunny rabbit in this that is simply begging to be bought in plushie form.

6. The Sea Beast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2022

Director: Chris Williams

We’re hitting the high seas now for an inspirational tale of standing up for what’s right, even when the odds seem insurmountable. When young Maisie stows away on the ship of the sea monster hunter Jacob Holland, they end up coming face to face with a legendary creature. But all is not as it seems… maybe this monster ain't so bad.

The Sea Beast’s themes aren't unique, especially not in the children's genre, but it has a bit more teeth to it and refreshingly doesn't water its ideas down. The characters are what make it sing, with complicated people littered around the story. Fantasy is a great genre to find heroes in, and The Sea Beast lets its young and brilliant protagonist, Maisie, shine. That's no easy feat next to a Karl Urban-voiced character.

5. Nightbooks

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2021

Director: David Yarovesky

There are some stunning kids horror movies out there, Studio Laika's Coraline and Paranorman to name a couple, and Netflix did not come to play with its contender. Nightbooks utilizes a hammy Krysten Ritter as a witch for a Hansel and Gretel-style tale. When a spook-loving young boy named Alex gets trapped in her magical apartment, he must band together with other captives to find a way to escape.

It's got lots of creepy moments, respects its young audience's capacity to understand the darker themes, and features a colorful production design to boot. The magical elements are a lot of fun, and the running time makes it an efficient choice for a family movie night. The sub-genre is dark fantasy, so if you like all things supernatural, Nightbooks is a fantastic bet.

4. The Little Prince

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2015

Director: Mark Osborne

'This doesn't get enough appreciation' is something you hear thrown around about many films, but The Little Prince really doesn't get enough appreciation. Its medium budget means it's not the most mind-blowing animation out there, but the heartfelt story is memorable. There are also some stop-motion sequences that are bewilderingly beautiful.

Adapted from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's short story, The Little Prince focuses on a little girl whose mother is trying to prepare her for the world. She befriends her aviator neighbor, who tells her of his adventure in a world where imagination is paramount. It's a gem in every sense of the word, and not a recommendation you'll hear come up often when it comes to the best animated movies . But when you explore the depths of Netflix’s back catalog, you're sometimes lucky enough to spot something like this.

3. Pinocchio

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2022

Directors: Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson

Two Pinocchio movies were released in 2022. One was a Disney Plus remake as flavorful as oatmeal with no toppings; the other was a reimagining for Netflix, spearheaded by fantasy filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. He and Mark Gustafson abandoned the safety net of the traditional Pinocchio fable for something more politically charged, adventurous, and stylized.

Del Toro told Total Film , "When we started this journey, we said, 'Well, what can we shake, in terms of story, and what haven't we seen before?'" And shake they did. Pinocchio is a labor of love, which is obvious in every painstakingly animated frame. From the story's additional bite to the visual storytelling, it's the finest adaptation of the story since Disney's classic.

2. Nimona

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2023

Directors: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno

Nimona has a frenzied and explosive spirit that makes it a delight. The visual language is fast-paced and dynamic; the world moves quickly, and there are details in every corner. That being said, the heart of the narrative in this Netflix fantasy movie is delicate and complex. Like many movies aimed at youngsters, Nimona teaches us to embrace our uniqueness.

It casts a light on how we 'other' people out of fear or ignorance, dehumanizing them. These are heavy topics, but the delivery makes it digestible. The characters are lively, the animation marches to the beat of its own drum, and it addresses important topics without hamfisting the execution. Watching the relationships and people in the story grow is super rewarding, too.

1. Love and Monsters

(Image credit: Netflix)

Year: 2020

Director: Michael Matthews

We're headed into an apocalyptic world now for Love and Monsters, which sees an unprepared survivor leave his underground shelter to reunite with his ex-girlfriend.

Love and Monsters feels original in a genre that doesn't have a lot of that anymore. There's more to it than meets the eye, with likable characters, a memorable soundtrack, and great VFX for all those over-sized creepy crawlies.

It's like multiple movies rolled into one, with romance and adventure making sure there’s something for everyone. If it weren't so much fun, you might notice it's a bit unfocused. But luckily, it's an exciting and imaginative fantasy flick that provides a much needed break from Netflix's animated conveyor belt and modern Hollywood's IP-focused tentpoles. It's also one of the best Netflix action movies , along with being our top pick for the best fantasy movies on Netflix, so yeah, it's a must-watch.

After more streaming recommendations? Well, you can head over to our lists of the best Netflix TV shows and the best anime on Netflix for more binge-worthy titles.