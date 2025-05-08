Uma Thurman goes full Kill Bill as she faces off against Charlize Theron in first trailer for Netflix fantasy-action sequel The Old Guard 2

The first trailer for The Old Guard 2 has arrived – and Charlize Theron is back to kick immortal butt.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Andy (Theron) says she's finally at peace... until she's introduced to a new adversary - an immortal named Discord, played by none other than Uma Thurman. "For centuries, I've watched you fight to protect humanity while forsaking your own kind," she tells Andy. "I will destroy you and everything you stand for with a power you can't even imagine yet."

The sequel sees the return of Andy and her team of immortal warriors, this time more motivated than ever in their mission to protect the world (despite Andy losing her immortality). Per the official synopsis, "When a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardize everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years, Andy, Nile, Joe, Nicky, and James Copley enlist the help of Tuah, an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence."

Victoria Mahoney directs from a screenplay by none other than Greg Rucka, who adapts his comic book of the same name. The cast also includes Henry Golding, Matthias Schoenaerts, Veronica Ngô, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The Old Guard 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first film, directed by Gina Pryce-Blythewood, premiered on Netflix back in 2020 and immediately hit number one on the global streaming charts. According to producer Marc Evans, a third film may be on the horizon as the sequel's ending "kind of demands a number three."

The Old Guard 2 is set to hit Netflix on July 2. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.