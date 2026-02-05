Kill Bill star's bloody new thriller movie about a killer ballerina gets its first images

News
By published

Pretty Lethal pits a group of ballerinas against an older dancer turned deadly killer played by Kill Bill's Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman&#039;s Devora Kasimer sitting at a make up table looking at a group of bloody ballerinas in her mirror
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Uma Thurman became a legend thanks to her role as the deadly antihero Beatrix Kiddo in Kill Bill, and now she's bringing her killer skills to a new thriller movie as an ex-ballerina hunting down the next generation of dancers in the first images from Prime Video's upcoming film Pretty Lethal.

The movie centers on Thurman's Devora Kasimir, a former ballet dancer turned innkeeper who escalates a chance encounter with younger ballerinas into a harrowing and violent game of cat and mouse.

A group of five ballerinas all standing together, splashed with blood

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Here's the official logline for Pretty Lethal: "An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong - and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival."

Pretty Lethal will premiere at SXSW before landing on Prime Video on March 25. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies that you need to know about.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.