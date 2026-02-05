Kill Bill star's bloody new thriller movie about a killer ballerina gets its first images
Pretty Lethal pits a group of ballerinas against an older dancer turned deadly killer played by Kill Bill's Uma Thurman
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Uma Thurman became a legend thanks to her role as the deadly antihero Beatrix Kiddo in Kill Bill, and now she's bringing her killer skills to a new thriller movie as an ex-ballerina hunting down the next generation of dancers in the first images from Prime Video's upcoming film Pretty Lethal.
The movie centers on Thurman's Devora Kasimir, a former ballet dancer turned innkeeper who escalates a chance encounter with younger ballerinas into a harrowing and violent game of cat and mouse.
As you can see in the images above and below, Thurman seems totally unhinged as Devora, terrorizing and apparently terminating the blood soaked ballerinas who will have to fight for their survival. Along with Thurman, the movie stars Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Michael Culkin, and Lydia Leonard.
Here's the official logline for Pretty Lethal: "An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong - and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival."
Pretty Lethal will premiere at SXSW before landing on Prime Video on March 25. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies that you need to know about.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.