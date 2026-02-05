Kill Bill star's bloody new thriller movie about a killer ballerina gets its first images

Uma Thurman became a legend thanks to her role as the deadly antihero Beatrix Kiddo in Kill Bill, and now she's bringing her killer skills to a new thriller movie as an ex-ballerina hunting down the next generation of dancers in the first images from Prime Video's upcoming film Pretty Lethal.

The movie centers on Thurman's Devora Kasimir, a former ballet dancer turned innkeeper who escalates a chance encounter with younger ballerinas into a harrowing and violent game of cat and mouse.

As you can see in the images above and below, Thurman seems totally unhinged as Devora, terrorizing and apparently terminating the blood soaked ballerinas who will have to fight for their survival. Along with Thurman, the movie stars Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Michael Culkin, and Lydia Leonard.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Here's the official logline for Pretty Lethal: "An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong - and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival."

Pretty Lethal will premiere at SXSW before landing on Prime Video on March 25. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies that you need to know about.