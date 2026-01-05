Deadpool star's new horror action movie trailer looks like a cross between Die Hard and Rosemary's Baby
It director Andy Muschietti produces They Will Kill You, bringing in stars from Deadpool, Severance, Harry Potter, and more
Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz takes center stage in the first trailer for Warner Bros'. They Will Kill You, a new action-horror movie produced by It director Andy Muschietti. In the film, Beetz stars as a young woman who moves into an exclusive Manhattan apartment building, only to discover her neighbors are satanists who plan to sacrifice her to the devil.
Fortunately, Beetz's character is some kinda badass, ripping her way through devil worshippers with shotguns, knives, and even a flaming axe, not to mention her own bare hands.
Here's the trailer:
"From New Line Cinema and Nocturna comes They Will Kill You," reads the film's official synopsis. "The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor."
Along with Zazie Beetz, the film stars Heather Graham (Boogie Nights), Tom Felton (Harry Potter), Patricia Arquette (Severance), Myha'La (Bodies Bodies Bodies), and Paterson Joseph (Wonka).
I'm a big fan of both gonzo action movies and creepy horror films, so They Will Kill You looks right up my alley, channeling classics like Die Hard and Rosemary's Baby. It's true that stories about people with secret fighting skills being forced back into action might be a bit played out, but I'm still a sucker for a good horror movie kill.
They Will Kill You is scheduled to release on March 27. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the most exciting movies coming in 2026 and beyond.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
