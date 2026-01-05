Deadpool star's new horror action movie trailer looks like a cross between Die Hard and Rosemary's Baby

Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz takes center stage in the first trailer for Warner Bros'. They Will Kill You, a new action-horror movie produced by It director Andy Muschietti. In the film, Beetz stars as a young woman who moves into an exclusive Manhattan apartment building, only to discover her neighbors are satanists who plan to sacrifice her to the devil.

Fortunately, Beetz's character is some kinda badass, ripping her way through devil worshippers with shotguns, knives, and even a flaming axe, not to mention her own bare hands.

Here's the trailer:

They Will Kill You | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"From New Line Cinema and Nocturna comes They Will Kill You," reads the film's official synopsis. "The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor."

Along with Zazie Beetz, the film stars Heather Graham (Boogie Nights), Tom Felton (Harry Potter), Patricia Arquette (Severance), Myha'La (Bodies Bodies Bodies), and Paterson Joseph (Wonka).

I'm a big fan of both gonzo action movies and creepy horror films, so They Will Kill You looks right up my alley, channeling classics like Die Hard and Rosemary's Baby. It's true that stories about people with secret fighting skills being forced back into action might be a bit played out, but I'm still a sucker for a good horror movie kill.

They Will Kill You is scheduled to release on March 27.