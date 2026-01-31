Longlegs and Stranger Things stars' horror anthology movie gets creepy first trailer

A trailer for Blood Covenant, a new film starring Longlegs’ Maika Monroe and Stranger Things baseball-bat-swinging hero, Joe Keery, has arrived online. It’s gory, messy, and clearly a place that both of these stars, who are synonymous with getting red on them, will be right at home with.

An anarchy-fueled anthology movie, Blood Covenant follows a writer out of ideas and up to his neck in debt. Desperate to get his groove back, the struggling creative makes a deal with a demonic force to churn out stories that will put him back on top. Naturally, the bargain comes at a cost, and with each disturbing tale, the creator must give up a pound of flesh until only a horrifying husk remains.

BLOOD COVENANT 🎬 Official Trailer 🎬 Horror Movie 🎬 English HD 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Director Mariano Cattaneo is handling the worn-down writer’s story, while Kate Trefry, Spencer Keller, Bret Miller, Jaiver Yañez, and Hasan Can Dağli will be helming the tales of terror that get created in between. Besides Monroe and Keery making an appearance, Agustín Olcese, María Eugenia Rigón, and Aria Bedmar will also be starring.

There is currently no release date for Blood Covenant, which has yet to find a buyer. For now, just be excited to meet what looks like a cross between Jason Voorhees and a really scary SpongeBob.

While you wait to get the snot scared out of yourself with Blood Covenant, head on over here to see the 30 best horror movies of all time.