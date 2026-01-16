Severance star is sent down a paranoid rabbit hole in first look at new horror movie

The first look at new psychological horror Sender has been unveiled, featuring Severance star Britt Lower.

In the new image, Lower's character is hunched over a laptop surrounded by piles of cardboard box packages. The film's synopsis is as follows: "After receiving a series of packages containing unnervingly personal items, a woman tumbles down a paranoid rabbit hole to find her mysterious sender."

Check out Lower and her creepy parcels below.

First look at ‘SENDER’, starring Britt Lower, Rhea Seehorn, Jamie Lee Curtis and David DastmalchianThe film follows a woman who falls down a paranoid rabbit hole after receiving a series of mysterious packages pic.twitter.com/Yu2aqOW48iJanuary 14, 2026

Sender is the directorial debut of Russell Goldman and it's based on his 2022 short film Return to Sender. Lower will star alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also producing the movie, Rhea Seehorn, and David Dastmalchian.

Lower is best known for playing Helly R in sci-fi thriller Severance, while Seehorn has been garnering rave reviews in another successful Apple TV series: Pluribus, from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. As for Curtis and Dastmalchian, neither is a stranger to the horror genre. As well as leading the iconic Halloween franchise, Curtis has also starred in scary movies like The Fog and Prom Night, while Dastmalchian recently led Late Night With the Devil about a possession that happens live on air during a late night talk show.

"I am so proud to be a part of Russell's first movie, the first of many," Curtis said in a statement when Sender was first announced. "The little seed that Comet Pictures planted has now grown into a feature filled with talented artists surrounding a new and exciting filmmaker."

Sender doesn't have a release date yet, but will premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in March. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the best upcoming horror movies.