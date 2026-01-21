Evil Dead director's new survival horror movie debuts to positive first reactions, calling it "deliciously sadistic" and "incredibly funny"

Evil Dead director Sam Raimi's upcoming movie Send Help seems to be winning over horror fans, as the survival thriller debuts to overwhelmingly positive first reactions.

Following an early press screening, first reactions to the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien starrer are trickling in on social media, with many moviegoers praising the film's comedic elements, even going as far as to compare it to Raimi's 2009 flick Drag Me to Hell. "Send Help is a MASSIVE win for the Drag Me to Hell fans!... At times feels like Raimi's sadistic take on Phantom Thread – a karmic undressing of monstrous man-babies in an inverted power dynamic," said Film Peak's Griffin Schiller.

The critic went on to praise McAdams and O'Brien's performances, "Provides the perfect stage for McAdams & O'Brien to showcase their impressive range and versatility as Raimi tests the limits of our sympathies mining the tension between our perception of Linda and Bradley and their true nature." Forbes' Jeff Conway echoed, "Rachel McAdams gives a career-best performance! Dylan O'Brien is so good in this easy crowd-pleaser from Sam Raimi's witty cinematic vision."

Many are celebrating Raimi's return to the horror genre as a director after 15 years. Slash Film's Bill Bria writes, "Send Help is a deliciously sadistic & demented thriller that only Sam Raimi can deliver…This may very well be the grossest, most disgusting 3D movie yet made." Similarly, ScreenRant's Todd Gilchrist said, "Send Help is a tremendous reminder of how gifted Sam Raimi is at entertaining audiences while tormenting actors. Aided by a fantastic script by Shannon and Swift, Raimi delivers a movie that's smart, suspenseful, and incredibly funny."

Directed by Raimi and written by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, Send Help stars McAdams as a hardworking but underappreciated employee named Linda, and O'Brien as her younger, arrogant boss Bradley. But when the two become stranded on a deserted island after their company plane crashes, the power dynamic shifts and survivalist Linda takes the reins.

Send Help hits theatres on January 30. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.