Evil Dead director Sam Raimi reveals his favorite horror movies include Jaws and The Grudge

He’s responsible for some of the goriest, messiest, stickiest cinematic experiences in horror movie history, but in a mild bit of probing for fans of Sam Raimi, the Evil Dead director has chimed in with the scary movies that have given him the willies over the years.

This year, Raimi will be returning to the genre with Send Help, the new movie that sees Rachel McAdams as a worn-down staff member who finds herself stranded on a desert island with her no-good boss, played by Dylan O’Brien. Now, where usually you’d hope that these two would put aside their differences and maybe even form a new friendship, Send Help will see survival instincts take over, and our two leads fighting to get back to civilization, with or without their former work colleague.

During a Reddit AMA promoting the film, Raimi was asked which horrors were among his favorites, and his response was an eclectic yet immensely entertaining batch worth binging. “Some of my favorite horror films are Robert Wise's The Haunting, Steven Spielberg's Jaws, Takashi Shimizu's The Grudge, and Alejandro Amenábar's The Others,” revealed the director. They certainly make for a wonderfully mixed bag, with some rightfully standing as great staples of the genre, while an argument could be made for others that don’t get the attention they deserve.

Alejandro Amenábar’s The Others, for example, feels as forgotten as the ghosts that are haunting Nicole Kidman in this awesome, spooky story that still sticks the landing even after all these years. The Haunting from 1963 is also a classic spine-tingler that was perhaps slightly tainted by the 1999 Jan de Bont remake of the same name, starring Liam Neeson and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

As for Send Help, Raimi’s tropical terror will be hitting theaters on January 30. For every other horror heading our way this year, check out our guide here.