Sam Raimi's Send Help was originally written as a psychological thriller, but the Evil Dead director couldn't help but make it funny during filming: "A lot of comedy showed up!"

Sam Raimi turned a psychological thriller into a horror comedy with new movie Send Help

Rachel McAdams as Linda in Send Help
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Sam Raimi's new movie Send Help follows a woman and her sexist boss who find themselves fighting for survival on a deserted island after their plane crashes. Sounds pretty grim, right? Well, despite screenwriter duo Damian Shannon and Mark Swift's intentions for the story to be a psychological thriller, Raimi couldn't help but inject a healthy dose of black humor into the movie.

"It's so much in Sam’s wheelhouse. We worked with his editor, his long-time collaborator Bob Murawski, and Bob is a magician. Rachel [McAdams] and Dylan [O'Brien] just gave it their all – we did many takes where a scene either went all the way comedy or all the way dark," producer Zainab Azizi told SFX magazine.

