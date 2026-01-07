Creepy first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine star's new horror movie looks like a mix of Death Note and Talk to Me

Whistle - Official Trailer | Dafne Keen, Sophie Nélisse, Nick Frost | HD | Independent Film Company - YouTube Watch On

X-Men's Dafne Keen and Yellowjackets' Sophie Nelisse find themselves fighting off an ancient curse in the creepy first trailer for new horror movie Whistle.

In just two-minutes' worth of footage, the film is already giving us big Death Note meets Talk to Me vibes, with a little Final Destination thrown in for good measure – and it's safe to say, we're intrigued.

Directed by Corin Hardy (The Nun, The Hallow), the film centers on a misfit group of unwitting students, who get more than they bargained for when a mysterious new girl starts at their school and introduces them to her supposedly dead-summoning Aztec instrument. Well, it's one way to make friends, eh?

After one of them is carelessly dared to blow on the thing, the youngsters start being picked off, as they learn that the markings on the whistle actually read "summon your death" – and if the promo is anything to go by, each kill is more grisly than the last. In the clip, we see a kid chased through an amusement park by a saggy-skinned ghoul, while another gets burned alive. Hardly surprising, then, that Empire calls it "no-holds-barred horror" and Daily Dead says it "goes for the jugular."

Elsewhere, Fangoria describes it as "thrilling" and "gnarly". In short, we can't wait to see what Hardy and writer Owen Egerton (Mercy Black) has in store for us genre fans.

Also starring Sky Yang (Rebel Moon), Jhaleil Swaby (The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping), Ali Skovbye (Firefly Lane), Percy Hynes White (Wednesday), Game of Thrones' Michelle Fairley, and Nick Frost, Whistle releases on February 6.

