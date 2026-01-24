The Nun director's new horror movie Whistle features a death scene that's so "insane", he'd never seen anything like it on screen before: "I had to reread it"

News
By published

Corin Hardy has teased Whistle's unexpected inspirations and gnarly kills

Whistle movie
(Image credit: Independent Film Company)

New horror movie Whistle features a death scene so "insane", director Corin Hardy had to go back and reread it during his first peek at the script.

Starring Shaun of the Dead's Nick Frost, Yellowjackets' Sophie Nélisse, and Deadpool and Wolverine's Dafne Keen, the film centers on a group of high school students who unwittingly attract the attention of the Grim Reaper when they blow on an ancient Aztec instrument.

Whistle was inspired by everything from A Nightmare On Elm Street and The Lost Boys to Fright Night but, for Hardy, it's mostly a mix of The Ring and... The Breakfast Club, with a queer romance between Nélisse's Ellie and Keen's Chrys at its center.

"They have to work together to figure out how they can beat the death whistle, and this brings them closer together. I'm a big softy in that sense. It was important that there was this undercurrent of hope running through and a need to survive," he noted. "[I wanted to] make a horror film with heart… I wanted it to feel colorful and moody and epic – a world you can really get lost in. I wanted it to be a ride."

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.