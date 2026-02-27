Scream 7 has hit screens, and franchise fans are already questioning the new Ghostface killer's rather confusing motives

New horror sequel Scream 7 has finally hit the big screen, but fans have mixed feelings about the newest addition to one of the best slasher movie franchises, especially when it comes to the Ghostface killer(s).

Warning: this article contains some spoilers for Scream 7, so if you haven't seen the movie yet, turn back now, and read our spoiler-free Scream 7 review.

There have been some amazing Ghostface killers over the years with seemingly plausible motives, like Billy Loomis wanting to get revenge on Sidney because her mother had an affair with his father and 'ruined' his life. There's also Jill in Scream 4, who just wanted to be famous. Okay, that's relatable. But there have been some pretty shocking ones, too, like Scream 5's Richie wanting to kill his girlfriend just because he loves true crime.

However, Scream 7's Ghostface killer may have just taken the cake. We won't spoil who the Scream 7 killers are (though you can read all about it in our Scream 7 ending explained), but it looks like both their motives and reveal have left fans pretty underwhelmed. "You could feel the air suck out of the theater during the Ghostface reveal in Scream 7," said one fan on Twitter, and another added, "Worst Ghostface reveal of the series."

It's not all doom and gloom for Scream 7, though, as fans are praising its tense opening scene. Starring Michelle Randolph and Jimmy Tatro, the first scene shows a couple getting more than they bargained for when they stay the night at the Stu Macher house Airbnb, as we see in the full-length Scream 7 trailer. "The opening of Scream 7 was SO good. Ranks up there right after the first 2," said one fan.

It's fair to say that the new movie has left both fans and critics divided. The sequel has landed a 43% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making Scream 7 the lowest-rated Scream movie of all time. The audience score is a little better, though, at 78%. Nevertheless, Scream 7 is on track to make between $55 million and $65 million at the box office during its opening weekend, making it the biggest opening in the franchise, beating Scream 6.

Scream 7 is out in theatres now. For more, check out our ranking of the best Scream movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.