First Scream 7 trailer sees Ghostface return to terrorize Neve Campbell's Sidney and this time, anyone could be behind the mask

The first trailer for Scream 7 has arrived – and so has Sidney Prescott.

The Scream 7 trailer, which can be viewed below, opens with a couple staying at Stu Macher's house from the original 1996 film, which has since been turned into an Airbnb. Naturally, Ghostface appears and kills them both... but who's behind the mask this time? Well, the killer seems to know a lot about Sidney Prescott, and they make sure to terrorize her via phone call – from a Woodsboro, CA number nonetheless – and that classic voice changer. Ghostface makes it clear that he's not only going after Sidney, but her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May).

We briefly see Courteney Cox's return as Gale Weathers, but she's the only other OG Scream franchise cast member in the trailer. David Arquette is set to return as Dewey Riley, in what will probably be a dream sequence, and Matthew Lillard is set to return as Stu Macher. Though we don't see him here, it does sound like his voice at the end, saying, "This is gonna be fun!"

The cast also includes Mason Gooding and Jasmin Saboy Brown returning as Chad Meeks-Martin and Mindy Meeks-Martin, with Joel McHale as Sidney's husband, Mark. Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos, Ethan Embry, Gen V's Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, and Sam Rechner also star in undisclosed roles.

The film marks Campbell's return after declining to appear in Scream 6 due to a salary dispute. Kevin Williamson, the original screenwriter of the first film, directs from a screenplay by Scream 6 and Final Destination Bloodlines scribe Guy Busick.

Scream 7 is set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.