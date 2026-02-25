Kill Bill star Uma Thurman's new thriller about blood-soaked ballerinas gets a stylishly violent first trailer
The first trailer for Prime Video's horror thriller Pretty Lethal is here
Uma Thurman is about to take a villain turn in Prime Video's Pretty Lethal, about a group of young ballerinas trying to survive the night in the home of Thurman's retired ballerina as her minions try to take them out. If that sounds absolutely over-the-top, the newly released first trailer will not rid you of that notion.
Check it out:
There's something weirdly compelling about the translation of highly skilled ballerinas into hardened killers, which seems to be the goal of Thurman's Devora Kasimir. And, of course, Thurman herself is always a welcome presence onscreen, especially in roles where she gets to leverage her intensity and physicality alongside her alluring coyness.
Along with Thurman, the movie stars Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Michael Culkin, and Lydia Leonard.
Here's the official logline for Pretty Lethal: "An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong - and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival."
Pretty Lethal will premiere at SXSW before landing on Prime Video on March 25. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies that you need to know about.
