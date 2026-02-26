Deadpool and Severance stars' new action thriller looks like a satanic cross between Die Hard and John Wick in hilariously violent new clip

Zazie Beetz is an unnamed woman who has to make it through the night in the den of a demonic cult led by Patricia Arquette's eccentrically menacing villain in They Will Kill You, and a new clip from the film shows the pair coming face to face in an intense confrontation.

It all starts with Beetz' hero showing off her impressive improvised fighting skills before confronting Arquette's cult leader, who asks the same question we're all thinking: "Who the fuck are you?"

Here's the clip:

They Will Kill You - Exclusive Clip | IGN Fan Fest 2026 - YouTube Watch On

It all comes off like a combo of Die Hard and John Wick through a satanic lens with a healthy dose of humor, bearing a bit of resemblance to Uma Thurman's upcoming "trapped in a house of killers" style thriller Pretty Lethal about a group of ballerinas taking matters into their own hands to survive the night in a hostile environment.

Here's New Line Cinema's official logline for They Will Kill You:

"In They Will Kill You, a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor."

There's a whole genre of modern movies about unassuming badasses whose secret combat skills allow them to take down waves of enemies relatively unscathed. It can be a cathartic experience, but the stories can tend to be as self-serious as they are over the top, so the idea of a more heightened and comedic take on the trope could be just what the doctor ordered.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They Will Kill You is scheduled to release on March 27. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the most exciting movies coming in 2026 and beyond.