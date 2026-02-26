Deadpool and Severance stars' new action thriller looks like a satanic cross between Die Hard and John Wick in hilariously violent new clip
Check out a new clip of Zazie Beetz and Patricia Arquette's new satanic action thriller They Will Kill You
Zazie Beetz is an unnamed woman who has to make it through the night in the den of a demonic cult led by Patricia Arquette's eccentrically menacing villain in They Will Kill You, and a new clip from the film shows the pair coming face to face in an intense confrontation.
It all starts with Beetz' hero showing off her impressive improvised fighting skills before confronting Arquette's cult leader, who asks the same question we're all thinking: "Who the fuck are you?"
Here's the clip:
It all comes off like a combo of Die Hard and John Wick through a satanic lens with a healthy dose of humor, bearing a bit of resemblance to Uma Thurman's upcoming "trapped in a house of killers" style thriller Pretty Lethal about a group of ballerinas taking matters into their own hands to survive the night in a hostile environment.
Here's New Line Cinema's official logline for They Will Kill You:
"In They Will Kill You, a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult's mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor."
There's a whole genre of modern movies about unassuming badasses whose secret combat skills allow them to take down waves of enemies relatively unscathed. It can be a cathartic experience, but the stories can tend to be as self-serious as they are over the top, so the idea of a more heightened and comedic take on the trope could be just what the doctor ordered.
They Will Kill You is scheduled to release on March 27. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the most exciting movies coming in 2026 and beyond.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011, and now I'm the Entertainment Writer at GamesRadar+. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
