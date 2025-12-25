Taron Egerton plays a serial killer hunting Charlize Theron in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming thriller Apex

Charlize Theron fights for her life in the Australian wilderness in the first trailer of Apex, a new action thriller coming to Netflix next year. Also starring Taron Egerton and Eric Bana, the film promises an intense action flick, as the recently released footage includes activities like rock climbing, rafting... and some deadly human hunting too.

The trailer, which you can see in the video above, starts with Theron's protagonist travelling to a beautiful national park to do some extreme sports all by herself. As Netflix's official logline reveals, she is grieving after a traumatic event in her life. However, her healing time among rocks and mountains is cut short when a serial killer (Egerton) decides to hunt her down. A game of cat and mouse has begun, and only one of them will be left standing by the end.

Netflix has unveiled this teaser as a Christmas treat, although the movie won't be available to watch on streaming until spring.

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur – who is well acquainted with extreme situations on screen after previous movies such as Everest and Adrift – the film was shot in Australia's New South Wales, including the stunning Blue Mountains. According to Netflix, the film "layers emotional depth into a high-stakes fight for survival", following recent similar releases like 2024's Don't Move.

The leading stars in this new movie are no strangers to Netflix glory, with both of them taking part in highly successful original movies. Egerton starred in 2024's Carry-On, which is one of the most-watched movies ever on the streamer, while Theron led the fantasy action film The Old Guard in 2020, with its success leading to a rare sequel released last summer. It remains to be seen if their combined power in Apex can break new records on streaming.

Apex will arrive on Netflix on April 24, 2026. In the meantime, check out our list for the best upcoming movies in 2026, and make sure you've watched all the best Netflix movies available right now.