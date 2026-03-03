The Mummy 4 directors say the panned Tomb of the Dragon Emperor threequel isn't canon to them because Rachel Weisz wasn't in it

The Mummy 4 directors may be bringing back Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, but they are ignoring one major aspect of the franchise's past for its belated return.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly whether the panned Mummy threequel Tomb of the Dragon Emperor could be considered canon for The Mummy 4, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin answered, "Well, Rachel is in this one."

