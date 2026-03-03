The Mummy 4 directors say the panned Tomb of the Dragon Emperor threequel isn't canon to them because Rachel Weisz wasn't in it
One Mummy movie won't be treasured
The Mummy 4 directors may be bringing back Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, but they are ignoring one major aspect of the franchise's past for its belated return.
When asked by Entertainment Weekly whether the panned Mummy threequel Tomb of the Dragon Emperor could be considered canon for The Mummy 4, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin answered, "Well, Rachel is in this one."
Co-director Tyler Gillett followed up, "That should answer the question for you."
Even The Mummy diehards probably aren't too upset by that approach. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, released in 2008, saw Fraser star opposite a recast Evelyn, Maria Bello.
In many ways, the threequel was caught between two worlds. Most fans bristled at transplanting the action to China instead of Egypt, while it arrived at a time when the likes of The Dark Knight were reinventing summer blockbusters.
Ever since, its reputation has only plummeted. It currently sits at a meagre 13% on Rotten Tomatoes and became the lowest-grossing mainline Mummy film.
By contrast, Bettinelli-Olpin says The Mummy 4 script "had all of the heart and the character that you could hope for."
He added that its major players are also game, saying, "I don't think Brendan and Rachel are getting involved unless they love that script, and what they read, I think they really liked. And it's a good script. It's gonna be fun to make."
The Mummy 4 hits cinemas on May 19, 2028. Until then, here are the movie release dates coming your way soon.
