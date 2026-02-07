We might be getting a less family-friendly Mummy movie this year, thanks to director Lee Cronin, but once that’s all wrapped up, the next take on the moaning, groaning monster will be revisiting the much-loved franchise led by Brendan Fraser. It was confirmed in November last year that both Fraser and Rachel Weisz would be reuniting on screen as Rick and Evelyn O’Connell under the director collective Radio Silence, who had already given us a good batch of jump scares by way of Scream 6, Abigail, and Ready or Not.

But while two names are already on the guest list to unearth some forgotten tombs they should really stay away from, there are question marks over the likes of Evie’s brother, Jonathan Carnahan, played by John Hannah, and the stupidly charismatic Oded Fehr’s leader of the Medjai, Ardeth Bay. Thankfully, ComicBookMovie managed to get a few words with Fehr, who expressed some optimism in fighting side by side with the O’Connells again.

"I've heard many things from a lot of people," revealed Fehr. "I have not been officially approached, but I've heard many things from many people. I'm assuming it's going to happen, and I'm probably as excited as you are about it.”

Fehr was a great addition to the franchise in the first two films as the mysterious leader of the ancient order dedicated to preventing Arnold Vosloo’s Imhotep from rising from the dead. In fact, he probably could’ve led a spin-off film all on his own. Instead, we got five Scorpion King movies. Ooft.

Looking forward, though, the former leader of the Medjai is as hopeful as fans are that the new film sticks the landing and honors a franchise that is clearly still close to his heart. "Big responsibility to try and make a movie that the fans will love as much as the first two, which are the only ones that are important, really. Yeah, I don't know. The Mummy made me into a working actor, and I love the film," explained Fehr. "I mean, I love the franchise. I think it still holds up wonderfully, and I love the people that I got to work with. So it'd be incredible to get to do that again.”

Let’s hope that someone opens the book and Fehr gets called to action. That’s the phone book, of course, not the Book of the Dead. For everything else you need to know about The Mummy 4 head on over here.