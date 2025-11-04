We can all breathe a sigh of relief as Brendan Frasier and Rachel Weisz will return for a new Mummy movie from Scream directors

A new Mummy movie is reportedly in the works with original stars Brendan Frasier and Rachel Weisz on board

The Mummy
After decades of turmoil, we can all finally rest easy as Brendan Frasier and Rachel Weisz are in talks to reprise their roles as the co-leads of a new Mummy sequel that revives the beloved adventure/horror franchise (per Deadline).

The Mummy and The Mummy Returns are some of the best adventure movies of the late '90s and early '00s. The third film in the series, which recast Rachel Weisz's Evelyn, marked the end of the franchise, aside from some straight-to-video spin-offs starring the Mummy 2's villainous Scorpion King.

