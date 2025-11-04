We can all breathe a sigh of relief as Brendan Frasier and Rachel Weisz will return for a new Mummy movie from Scream directors

After decades of turmoil, we can all finally rest easy as Brendan Frasier and Rachel Weisz are in talks to reprise their roles as the co-leads of a new Mummy sequel that revives the beloved adventure/horror franchise (per Deadline).

The Mummy and The Mummy Returns are some of the best adventure movies of the late '90s and early '00s. The third film in the series, which recast Rachel Weisz's Evelyn, marked the end of the franchise, aside from some straight-to-video spin-offs starring the Mummy 2's villainous Scorpion King.

That said, it seems as though the new film will be something of a 'requel,' picking up after the events of The Mummy Returns and ignoring the third movie, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

The new film will be directed by filmmaking collective Radio Silence, who are behind 2022's Scream (the fifth movie in the series) and its 2023 sequel Scream 6, as well as vampire comedy Abigail, and human-hunting thriller Ready or Not.

The hiring of Radio Silence could indicate that the new Mummy film will lean into the horror side of the franchise's legacy, which goes all the way back to its origins in 1932's classic Universal Monster movie The Mummy, starring legendary horror movie actor Boris Karloff in the title role.

Universal attempted a full reboot of The Mummy in 2017 with Tom Cruise in the lead role and Sophia Boutella as the eponymous undead villain as part of its canceled 'Dark Universe' shared universe concept. The movie failed to land with critics or audiences, with Tom Cruise and his influence on the movie overshadowing its more successful aspects.

The Mummy star Brendan Frasier also criticized the 2017 remake back in 2022, while also saying he'd be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in another film.

