Sequel to Netflix's divisive shark horror hit Under Paris finds director in The Hills Have Eyes and Crawl helmer

News
By published

Shark horror is so back

Under Paris
(Image credit: Netflix)

It looks like the shark horror subgenre is here to stay, as Netflix moves forward with a sequel to its 2024 hit Under Paris and finds a new director to take the reins.

As found by The Hollywood Reporter, French filmmaker Alexandre Aja will direct Under Paris 2. But this won't be Aja's first rodeo with a horror movie centered around a swimming monster. The director is best known for helming the 2010 horror comedy Piranha 3D, following flesh-eating fish, as well as the 2019 killer croc thriller Crawl.

Although Netflix has yet to comment, lead star Bérénice Bejo is expected to return, as well as producer Vincent Roget.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.