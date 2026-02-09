Sequel to Netflix's divisive shark horror hit Under Paris finds director in The Hills Have Eyes and Crawl helmer
Shark horror is so back
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
It looks like the shark horror subgenre is here to stay, as Netflix moves forward with a sequel to its 2024 hit Under Paris and finds a new director to take the reins.
As found by The Hollywood Reporter, French filmmaker Alexandre Aja will direct Under Paris 2. But this won't be Aja's first rodeo with a horror movie centered around a swimming monster. The director is best known for helming the 2010 horror comedy Piranha 3D, following flesh-eating fish, as well as the 2019 killer croc thriller Crawl.
The first Under Paris movie takes place during the Paris Olympics and follows a marine researcher who must save the city from a mutant shark that has adapted to live in fresh water. It's a race against the clock before the triathlon sees swimmers dive into the river Seine, which has since become home to the finned monster and its offspring.
The film debuted to mixed reviews, earning a 63% Rotten Tomatoes score. However, Netflix users seemed to love it, with Under Paris launching into the streamer's top 10 list of non-English language films, as per Tudum. The movie sits in second place behind Norwegian thriller Troll, and has been watched 102.3M times on the platform.
Although Netflix has yet to comment, lead star Bérénice Bejo is expected to return, as well as producer Vincent Roget.
It is unclear why Under Paris writer-director Xavier Gens is not returning for the sequel. However, we can assume that Under Paris 2 is in safe hands with Aja, whose credits also include the highly popular 2006 The Hills Have Eyes remake, as well as Mirrors and Horns.
Under Paris 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best shark movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.