3 years after it was announced, Longlegs star gives promising update on horror sequel They Follow: "I would stay positive, because I've heard some good news recently"

12 years on from the original movie, It Follows star Maika Monroe has a promising update on delayed sequel They Follow.

"Rumors have been spreading that it will be happening. So I would stay positive because I've heard some good news recently," Monroe told Entertainment Weekly. "So we'll see."

Released in 2014, It Follows stars Monroe as Jay, a college student who finds herself stalked by a deadly sexually transmitted entity after having sex with her boyfriend for the first time. Director David Robert Mitchell is set to return for the sequel, which will reportedly be set 10 years later. They Follow was first announced back in 2023, but production has since been hit with a wave of delays.

The movie may not be in production yet, but Monroe has read the script. "It's not at all what I expected, where you would find Jay, which I thought was really interesting," she said.

"I was like, 'Whoa! Cool,' which I think the audience will probably have a similar reaction. I know this might sound cliché, but it's staying true to the original where we're bringing back all the same team… The story is very much still in that space, but it's just grander and, yeah, I'm really, really excited for it."

In the 12 years since It Follows, Monroe has made a name for herself as a scream queen thanks to roles in movies like Longlegs, Villains, and Watcher.

