3 years after it was announced, Longlegs star gives promising update on horror sequel They Follow: "I would stay positive, because I've heard some good news recently"

It Follows star Maika Monroe has an update on the movie's long-awaited sequel

12 years on from the original movie, It Follows star Maika Monroe has a promising update on delayed sequel They Follow.

"Rumors have been spreading that it will be happening. So I would stay positive because I've heard some good news recently," Monroe told Entertainment Weekly. "So we'll see."

"I was like, 'Whoa! Cool,' which I think the audience will probably have a similar reaction. I know this might sound cliché, but it's staying true to the original where we're bringing back all the same team… The story is very much still in that space, but it's just grander and, yeah, I'm really, really excited for it."

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

