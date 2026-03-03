After the Scary Movie 6 trailer ruthlessly parodied Scream 6, the iconic slasher franchise hits back

The Scary Movie 6 trailer has landed, and, like the previous installments in the movie series, it ruthlessly parodies popular horror movies – and it also returns to its original inspiration, Scream.

The very first Scary Movie was a parody of the first Scream, so it's fitting that it's coming full circle now, with the Scary Movie 6 trailer parodying Scream 6.

The trailer starts with an extended scene of a killer revealed to be Ghostface on the subway, just like the sixth Scream movie, and also features a gag about Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott not appearing in Scream 6.

But, Scream isn't taking the jokes lying down. "Parody is the sincerest form of flattery," the official Twitter account said in response to the Scary Movie 6 trailer.

Of course, Scream itself has always been a meta, self-aware franchise that pokes fun at the horror genre, so it's no surprise that it would take the fun in good spirit.

Scream isn't the only film being parodied in Scary Movie 6, though, with the trailer also taking aim at M3GAN, Sinners, Weapons, Terrifier, and the Halloween reboot.

"It's a perfect movie for teenage kids to go to their movies with their parents. The parents are gonna know what we're saying, and the kids – we still respect what they're saying and what their generation is," Scary Movie star and co-writer Marlon Wayans told us recently of the new film.

Scary Movie 6 arrives this June 12. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies for everything else that's on the way, or our roundup of all the upcoming movies of the year.