The Mummy 4: Cast, plot, release date speculation, and everything else you need to know about the upcoming sequel

A new Mummy movie is on the way, and we're not talking about Lee Cronin's upcoming 2026 take on the iconic franchise. From the filmmakers behind the 2022 Scream reboot, a new sequel to the original '00s Mummy trilogy is reportedly in the works, and stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are in talks to return.

Details surrounding the exciting project are pretty light at the moment, as Universal Studios has yet to confirm the movie. But the project is in good hands, with Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett set to direct. The duo is best known for their horror works, from Ready or Not to Abigail. Sean Daniel, who produced the original movies, is also back on board. However, with so little known about the sequel, it can be difficult to keep track of what rumours are and are not true.

But that's where we come in. Below, we have gathered everything you need to know about the upcoming Mummy movie's suspected release date, confirmed cast members, plot speculation, and more.

The upcoming Mummy sequel is in the very early stages and has not yet been confirmed by Universal Studios, meaning a release date has yet to be announced. Make sure to bookmark this guide to find out when The Mummy movie gets an official release date.

The Mummy plot speculation

No official plot details have been released just yet, but early reports suggest which past movie the sequel will follow. There have been many Mummy movies released over the years, kicking off with Universal Monsters' take on the Egyptian ghoul in 1932, spanning five more movies. Hammer Horror then got its hands on the franchise and released four movies from 1959 to 1971. However, in 1999, Stephen Sommers' The Mummy flipped the franchise on its head, bringing an Indiana Jones flavor to the monster tale.

The first movie in Sommers' trilogy stars Brendan Fraser as a treasure hunter named Rick O'Connell and Rachel Weisz as a beautiful librarian called Evelyn Carnahan, who travel back to the 1920s and accidentally awaken a supernatural high priest, aka the Mummy. The second 2001 film, The Mummy Returns, revisits the now married couple years later in 1933, where Rick and Evie's son Alex accidentally triggers a curse and releases the Mummy, forcing his parents to save the world, fight both the Mummy, and defeat the Scorpion King.

However, the third movie, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, replaced Rachel Weisz with Maria Bello. Years later, a prequel movie starring Dwayne Johnson kicked off with The Scorpion King, and spanned four more straight-to-video sequels. In 2017, The Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise hit screens, but it is important to note that this film is not connected to the '00s trilogy, nor is Lee Cronin's upcoming movie from Blumhouse.

So, where does the new Mummy movie fit in? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new Mummy will disregard the events of the third movie and act as a sequel to the second film, The Mummy Returns. At the end of The Mummy Returns, Evie has a brush with death, but Rick manages to resurrect her and save her from the crumbling pyramid. The Scorpion King perishes in the rubble, and The Mummy later falls into a pit of scorpions and dies.

Due to there being almost two decades between the sequel and the upcoming movie, we expect a rather big time jump between the two movies. However, it is not clear how The Mummy will be resurrected this time around. Horror duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to direct the upcoming movie, with David Coggeshall penning the script. Coggeshall confirmed his involvement via Twitter, sharing one of the reports and writing, "Cat's out of the bag, I guess."

The Mummy cast speculation

Original Mummy stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to return, and will no doubt be reprising their roles as adventurer Rick O'Connell and his wife Evelyn Carnahan.

As for the wider cast, no announcements have been made. Seeing as though the movie follows on from The Mummy Returns, we could see Evie's brother, Jonathan Carnahan, play some kind of a part in the sequel. Evie's adventurous brother was played by John Hannah in the '00s film. The same can be assumed about Rick and Evie's son Alex, who was played by Freddie Boath in The Mummy Returns and Luke Ford in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

As of now, the Mummy's confirmed cast list is as follows:

Brendan Fraser as Rick O'Connell

as Rick O'Connell Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan

Is there a Mummy trailer yet?

The upcoming Mummy sequel is in the very early stages of development and has not yet started filming, so there is no trailer on the horizon just yet.

For more, check out our list of the best fantasy movies and keep up with the biggest movie release dates.