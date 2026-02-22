Ready or Not directors say they'll make more of the horror franchise "until they tell us to stop"
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett don't want to stop making Ready or Not movies
The Ready or Not franchise is soon continuing with the aptly titled Ready or Not 2, which introduces beleaguered bride Grace's sister Faith.
While the future of the film series hasn't been confirmed, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett hope to make more.
"We held our feet to the fire to make sure that everything that happens here, when you go back to the first movie, it heightens it," Bettinelli-Olpin told SFX magazine in the latest issue. "The two movies are in conversation with each other. There's a handshake between them."
He explained that the writers, Guy Busick and Ryan Christopher Murphy, have grown the mythos "in a very fun way," with Gillett adding "it's not doing it for the sake of it" and "it's doing it because that's what the movie needs."
Since the world now feels like it has "a very rich off-screen story," according to Bettinelli-Olpin, this might not be the end of the road. "It's just been the best fucking experience," Gillett said, with Bettinelli-Olpin adding: "We'll make them until they tell us to stop."
They're not the only ones who want to return, either. "Hell yeah, it's such a fun time," Grace actor Samara Weaver said when asked if she'd return. "It really feels like camp – especially because we'd all worked together before. Everything felt familiar and easy. We all work in a similar way. We want to have fun and be silly, but we're also professional – we know our lines. We show up!"
"We do take our jobs very seriously! [Laughs] I would give anything to do another Ready or Not, or anything with Sam and Matt and Tyler again," Faith actor Kathryn Newton added.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Ready or Not 2 arrives on March 20, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies, as well as our roundup of the best horror movies ever.
