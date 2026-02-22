Ready or Not directors say they'll make more of the horror franchise "until they tell us to stop"

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett don't want to stop making Ready or Not movies

The Ready or Not franchise is soon continuing with the aptly titled Ready or Not 2, which introduces beleaguered bride Grace's sister Faith.

While the future of the film series hasn't been confirmed, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett hope to make more.

They're not the only ones who want to return, either. "Hell yeah, it's such a fun time," Grace actor Samara Weaver said when asked if she'd return. "It really feels like camp – especially because we'd all worked together before. Everything felt familiar and easy. We all work in a similar way. We want to have fun and be silly, but we're also professional – we know our lines. We show up!"

