Six months out from Evil Dead Burn's release, another Evil Dead movie has been announced – and it's got a Mike Flanagan favorite on board

Evil Dead Burn doesn't release in cinemas for another six months, but that hasn't stopped New Line Cinema and Sony Pictures from greenlighting another movie in the long-running horror franchise.

Per Deadline, LA-based filmmaker Francis Galluppi has been tapped to write and direct the new flick, following the success of Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, which grossed $147 million at the global box office back in 2023. Genre fans will likely recognize a few names in the confirmed cast line-up, too, including The Nun's Charlotte Hope, Dangerous Animals' Ella Newton, and Zach Gilford, one of Mike Flanagan's frequent collaborators.

Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat), Josh Helman (Mad Max: Fury Road), Ella Oliphant, and Elizabeth Cullen (The Last Anniversary) round out the supporting players.

Cronin is set to produce alongside Rob Tapert, Romel Adam, Jose Cañas, Sam Raimi, and Bruce Campbell, who famously played the series' OG hero Ash Williams.

As it stands, the untitled Evil Dead movie's plot is under wraps, but we can safely assume it'll center on a group of people stumbling across a version of the Necronomicon, unleashing a bunch of pesky Kandarian demons, and facing off against bloodthirsty Deadites.

While we wait, we've got Sébastien Vaniček's Evil Dead Burn, which is due to come out on July 24, to look forward to. Souheila Yacoub, Luciane Buchanan, Tandi Wright, George Pullar, and Wednesday's Hunter Doohan star.

"I told the studio that I wanted to make a nasty film, a film that hurts, from which you come away tested," Vaniček previously said of his offering. "I'm going to put all the horror I have inside, it will be cathartic, and if I haven't ruined my career and I can continue to make films behind it, I will move on to something other than horror!"